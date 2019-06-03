Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank A/S : to sell Estonian private loans unit to LHV in $458 million deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 02:40am EDT
A woman walks past Danske Bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank, which is trying to recover from a major money laundering scandal, has agreed to sell its portfolio of Estonian private loans to LHV Pank in a deal worth 410 million euros ($458.3 million), Estonia's LHV said on Monday.

Danske Bank has already said it will pull out of the Baltic states and Russia after Estonia earlier this year ordered it to close the branch at the center of one of the largest ever money laundering scandals.

The Estonian bank said it expects to finalize the deal by the autumn. Danske Bank was not immediately available for comment.

The loan portfolio, of which 97% are home loans, is worth around 450 million euros at the time of the deal, said LHV, adding that it will take over serving 10,800 private customers.

LHV said it would have to raise additional capital to fund the acquisition.

Danske is under investigation in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States over some 200 billion euros ($226 billion) in payments from Russia, ex-Soviet states and elsewhere that were found to have flowed through its Estonian arm.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Stephen Coates and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
02:40aDANSKE BANK A/S : to sell Estonian private loans unit to LHV in $458 million dea..
RE
05/29DANSKE BANK A/S : Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Manageria..
DJ
05/28DANSKE BANK A/S : Bank in Cash laundering scandal taps new CEO
AQ
05/27DANSKE BANK A/S : Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Manageria..
DJ
05/22HUNTER GROUP ASA : Announcement of contemplated private placement terms
AQ
05/21DANSKE BANK A/S : Danske Bank Credit-linked Structured Notes
DJ
05/21DANSKE BANK A/S : credit-linked structured notes
AQ
05/21SWEDBANK : To rebuild board at june meeting
AQ
05/20DANSKE BANK A/S : Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Manageria..
DJ
05/20DANSKE BANK A/S : transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilitie..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 45 404 M
EBIT 2019 19 693 M
Net income 2019 14 539 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,02%
P/E ratio 2019 6,53
P/E ratio 2020 6,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 94 840 M
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 151  DKK
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-14.66%14 185
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.54%343 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%281 049
BANK OF AMERICA7.95%252 918
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.58%214 924
WELLS FARGO-3.71%199 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About