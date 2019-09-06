Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/06 03:20:44 am
92.84 DKK   +2.52%
02:50aDanske Bank Hires Commerzbank CFO -- WSJ
DJ
01:22aDANSKE BANK A/S : Poaches new finance chief
AQ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danske Bank Hires Commerzbank CFO -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:50am EDT

By Nina Trentmann and Kristin Broughton

Danske Bank A/S on Thursday replaced its chief financial officer, a move that comes as the Danish lender continues to deal with a money-laundering scandal.

The Copenhagen-based bank, the country's biggest, said Stephan Engels would become its finance chief in April 2020. Mr. Engels currently holds the CFO role at Commerzbank AG, Germany's second-largest bank, which expects to identify a new finance head before Mr. Engels departs.

Mr. Engels replaces Christian Baltzer, who took over Danske's finances in 2018. Danske named Jakob Aarup-Andersen, its current head of wealth management, as interim finance chief until Mr. Engels joins.

"I received an offer that allows me to take on an exciting international challenge," Mr. Engels said Thursday in an internal memo to Commerzbank employees. "It was not a conscious decision to leave the bank because of one reason or another, but rather a personal decision to pursue an opportunity that has arisen elsewhere."

The appointment is part of a wider management reshuffle under Chris Vogelzang, Danske's new chief executive, who started in June. Chief Operating Officer Jim Ditmore also is leaving the bank, Danske said Thursday. His duties will be performed by Mr. Vogelzang until a successor is found.

Mr. Engels, who has been CFO of Commerzbank since 2012, is said to be a hands-on executive with a reputation for adeptly tackling complicated tasks such as cost cutting and risk management.

Before his time at Commerzbank, he worked in various positions at German car manufacturer Daimler AG, including head of internal audit, CFO at DaimlerChrysler Bank AG and head of management group controlling.

Stephan Engels "brings strong execution expertise and management experience from banking and other sectors," Mr. Vogelzang said in a statement.

Danske faces regulatory probes from a host of U.S. and European authorities over allegations of potential money laundering. And the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority last week said it referred the bank to the police for misleading customers with an investment product.

Rising costs from investments in anti-money-laundering controls have weighed on Danske's quarterly costs. The bank's operating costs during the first six months of 2019 rose 12% from a year earlier, to 12.8 billion Danish kroner ($1.9 billion), due in part to hiring additional compliance staff.

"Costs are the key concern within Danske," said Marcell Houben, a vice president at investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG. "Mr. Engels has a track record of managing costs well, so that's a good match." Frankfurt-based Commerzbank in 2016 launched a program called Commerzbank 4.0 aimed at digitizing work flows, resulting in about 9,600 job cuts.

Mr. Engels comes on board as Danske looks to strengthen its internal systems and controls. Compliance lapses at its Estonian branch stemmed, in part, from its use of a separate IT platform from the rest of the bank, Danske said in a September 2018 report.

That meant the Estonian branch, whose nonresident portfolio included customers from Russia, didn't use the same transaction and risk-monitoring systems as the rest of the bank, Danske said in the report. The separate system also gave its corporate headquarters limited visibility into the branch's operations, the bank said.

Danske said this year that regulators ordered the bank to close down the Estonian branch. The bank acquired it as part of its 2007 purchase of Sampo Bank, which was based in Finland.

Mr. Engels will also have to manage credit spreads on Danske's debt, which could rise owing to the prospect of potential fines related to the ongoing investigations, said Niklas Kammer, an equity analyst at financial services firm Morningstar Inc. "Investigations into anti-money-laundering cases can turn out to take multiple years and therefore weigh on margins for a while," Mr. Kammer said.

Mr. Engels comes with plenty of compliance experience. Commerzbank in 2015 agreed to pay $1.45 billion to settle allegations of sanctions and money-laundering violations, resolving investigations by U.S. and New York state regulators and law enforcement authorities. The bank allegedly violated laws barring transactions on behalf of Iran, Sudan, Cuba and Myanmar.

Danske and Commerzbank have both seen their profitability decline amid negative interest rates that apply to large parts of Continental Europe. That is putting pressure on the banks' management to find new sources of revenue, said Håkon Astrup, an equity analyst at brokerage firm DNB Markets Inc.

Mr. Engels, together with Mr. Vogelzang, will also have to rebuild the reputation of Danske, Mr. Houben said.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com and Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 3.92% 5.463 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 3.78% 12.08 Delayed Quote.11.85%
DAIMLER AG 3.14% 45.35 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
DANSKE BANK A/S 5.25% 90.56 Delayed Quote.-29.74%
DNB ASA 3.05% 150.45 Delayed Quote.8.90%
MBANK SA -1.93% 315.8 End-of-day quote.-23.90%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 0.57% 161.39 Delayed Quote.46.93%
SAMPO 2.23% 36.74 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.20% 66.051 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANSKE BANK A/S
02:50aDanske Bank Hires Commerzbank CFO -- WSJ
DJ
01:22aDANSKE BANK A/S : Poaches new finance chief
AQ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/05DANSKE BANK A/S : Lures Commerzbank CFO to Deal With Higher Costs, Regulatory Pr..
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/05FACEBOOK : Libra falls into 'big gap' in EU rules - regulator
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 43 539 M
EBIT 2019 17 808 M
Net income 2019 12 647 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,84%
P/E ratio 2019 6,17x
P/E ratio 2020 6,08x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 77 342 M
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 130,18  DKK
Last Close Price 90,56  DKK
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Banking
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Christian Baltzer Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-29.74%11 454
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.55%359 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%264 348
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%261 749
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.34%209 819
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.01%193 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group