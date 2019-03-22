Log in
Norway's FSA finds gaps in banks' anti-money laundering measures

0
03/22/2019 | 10:32am EDT

OSLO (Reuters) - Several banks operating in Norway made insufficient anti-money laundering risk assessments last year, the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said in its annual report on Friday.

While the FSA listed the banks that had been inspected, its report did not say which were found to have shortcomings.

Last November, the FSA criticised DNB, Norway's largest bank, for not having sufficient systems in place to combat money laundering.

A DNB spokesman said then that it gave high priority to fighting economic crime and that the FSA audit had not uncovered any concrete examples of money laundering.

A number of banks have been dragged into a scandal involving Danske Bank, whose Estonian branch was used for some 200 billion euros (173.2 billion pounds) of suspicious payments between 2007 and 2015.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.73% 121.85 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
DNB ASA -2.26% 162.5 Delayed Quote.20.30%
NORDEA BANK ABP -1.41% 7.949 Delayed Quote.10.83%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN -1.33% 103.6 Delayed Quote.6.77%
SWEDBANK -1.48% 176.35 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
