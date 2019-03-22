Norway's FSA finds gaps in banks' anti-money laundering measures

While the FSA listed the banks that had been inspected, its report did not say which were found to have shortcomings.

Last November, the FSA criticised DNB, Norway's largest bank, for not having sufficient systems in place to combat money laundering.

A DNB spokesman said then that it gave high priority to fighting economic crime and that the FSA audit had not uncovered any concrete examples of money laundering.

A number of banks have been dragged into a scandal involving Danske Bank, whose Estonian branch was used for some 200 billion euros (173.2 billion pounds) of suspicious payments between 2007 and 2015.

