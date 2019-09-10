Daphne International : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holder and Request Form - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

DAPHNE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 芙 妮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 210) （股 份 代 號：210）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

11 September 2019

To Non-Registered Holder of shares of the Company,

Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") (Note)

We hereby notify you that the Current Corporate Communication (in both English and Chinese versions) of Daphne International Holdings Limited ("the Company") is now available on the Company's website at www.daphneholdings.com and on the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the relevant titles as appeared under the "Investor Relations" of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Secretaries Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Kong Kong public holidays).

Daphne International Holdings Limited

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to annual reports, summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports, summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

各位本公司股份非登記持有人：

刊 發 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告（「本 次 公 司 通 訊」）的 通 知（附 註）

我司現謹通知 閣下，達芙妮國際控股有限公司（「本公司」）之本次公司通訊的英文及中文版本，現已於本公司網站 www.daphneholdings.com及香港交易所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。 閣下可於本公司網站按「投資者關係」項下所顯示 的有關標題閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘 閣下擬收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，可填妥隨附之申請表格及利用所提供的郵寄標籤寄回本公司於香港之股份過戶登 記處－卓佳秘書商務有限公司。本次公司通訊的印刷本將於收到要求後免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後的所有公司 通訊的印刷本及已選擇之語言版本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午六時致電卓佳秘書商務有限公司 客戶服務熱線，電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333。

達 芙 妮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

二零一九年九月十一日

附註： 公司通訊包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告、中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委 任表格。