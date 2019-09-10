Log in
Daphne International : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holder and Request Form - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

09/10/2019 | 12:07am EDT

DAPHNE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 芙 妮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 210) （股 份 代 號：210

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

11 September 2019

To Non-Registered Holder of shares of the Company,

Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") (Note)

We hereby notify you that the Current Corporate Communication (in both English and Chinese versions) of Daphne International Holdings Limited ("the Company") is now available on the Company's website at www.daphneholdings.com and on the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the relevant titles as appeared under the "Investor Relations" of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Secretaries Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Kong Kong public holidays).

Daphne International Holdings Limited

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to annual reports, summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports, summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

各位本公司股份非登記持有人：

刊 發 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告（「本 次 公 司 通 訊」）的 通 知（附 註）

我司現謹通知 閣下，達芙妮國際控股有限公司（「本公司」）之本次公司通訊的英文及中文版本，現已於本公司網站 www.daphneholdings.com及香港交易所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。 閣下可於本公司網站按「投資者關係」項下所顯示 的有關標題閱覽本次公司通訊。

倘 閣下擬收取本次公司通訊的印刷本，可填妥隨附之申請表格及利用所提供的郵寄標籤寄回本公司於香港之股份過戶登 記處－卓佳秘書商務有限公司。本次公司通訊的印刷本將於收到要求後免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後的所有公司 通訊的印刷本及已選擇之語言版本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午六時致電卓佳秘書商務有限公司 客戶服務熱線，電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333

達 芙 妮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

二零一九年九月十一日

附註： 公司通訊包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告、中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委 任表格。

*  for identification purpose only

  • 僅供識別
(Note 1)

REQUEST FORM

申 請 表 格

To: Daphne International Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致：

達 芙 妮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）

c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited (the"Share Registrar")

卓佳秘書商務有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」）轉交

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") and all future Corporate

Communication of the Company in English version; or in Chinese version; or in English and Chinese versions (Please""the appropriate box): (Note 2)

本 人 吾 等 要 求 索 取 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告（「本 次 公 司 通 訊」）及 貴 公 司 日 後 的 所 有 公 司 通 訊（附註1 英 文 印 刷 本；或 中 文 印 刷 本；或 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本（請 在 適 當 空 格 內 填 上「」號）：（附註2

Signature(s) 簽署

Name in English 英文姓名 in block letters 以正楷填寫）

Date 日期

Name in Chinese 中文姓名

Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼

Notes:

附註：

  1. Corporate Communication includes but not limited to annual reports, summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports, summary interim reports (where
    applicable), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.
    公司通訊包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告、中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to

receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form and in the language selected above.

當 閣下填寫及寄回此申請表格以索取公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後的所有公司通訊的印刷本及以上所選擇之語言版本。

Personal Information Collection Statement

收 集 個 人 資 料 聲 明

Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for receiving the Corporate Communications in the manner chosen (the"Purpose")."Personal Data"in these statements has the same meaning as"personal data"in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 "( PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, mailing address, telephone number, e-mail address, and/or your choice.

閣下是自願提供個人資料，以用於處理 閣下就收取公司通訊而選擇的方式（「該用途」）。本聲明中所指的「個人資料」相等於《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486章） 的「個人資料」，當中可能包括但不限於 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址、電話號碼、電郵地址、及或 閣下之選擇。

Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purpose. 閣下所提供的個人資料將就履行上述該用途所需的時間保留。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or

correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Company or Tricor Secretaries Limited at the above address for the attention of Privacy Compliance Officer. 閣下有權根據《個人資料（私隱）條例》中的條款，查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何相關查閱及或修改個人資料之要求均須以書面按上述地址送交本 公司或卓佳秘書商務有限公司的私隱條例事務主任提出。

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing in Hong Kong

當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Secretaries Limited

卓佳秘書商務有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼: 37

Hong Kong香港

Disclaimer

Daphne International Holdings Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 04:06:00 UTC
