Daphne International : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholder and Change Request Form - Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

DAPHNE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

達 芙 妮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 210) （股 份 代 號：210）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

11 September 2019

To Shareholder,

Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") (Note)

The Current Corporate Communication (in both English and Chinese versions) of Daphne International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is now available on the Company's website at www.daphneholdings.com and on the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the relevant titles as appeared under the "Investor Relations" of the Company's website.

The Current Corporate Communication in printed version will be available from the Company or the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, upon request.

If you, for any reason, have difficulty in viewing the Current Corporate Communication or gaining access to the Company's website, upon your reasonable request in writing to the Company or the Share Registrar by post or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication will promptly be sent to you free of charge.

Even if you have chosen the website version, you would still have the right to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Share Registrar by post or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call the Customer Service Hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Daphne International Holdings Limited

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to annual reports, summary financial reports (where applicable), interim reports, summary interim reports (where applicable), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

各位股東：

刊 發 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告（「本 次 公 司 通 訊」）的 通 知（附 註）

達芙妮國際控股有限公司（「本公司」）的本次公司通訊（英文及中文版本）已在本公司網站www.daphneholdings.com及香港交 易所披露易網站www.hkexnews.hk登載，以供 閣下閱覽。 閣下可於本公司網站按「投資者關係」項下所顯示的有關標題閱 覽本次公司通訊。

本公司及本公司於香港之股份過戶登記處卓佳秘書商務有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和 中心54樓，備有本次公司通訊的印刷本，以供股東要求索閱。

如 閣下因任何理由於瀏覽本次公司通訊或進入本公司網站時出現困難， 閣下可透過郵寄或以電郵方式（電郵地址為 is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com），向本公司或股份過戶登記處，發出合理書面要求，即獲免費發送本次公司通訊之印刷本。

即使已揀選網上版本， 閣下仍有權隨時透過郵寄或電郵形式（電郵地址為is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com），向本公司或股份過 戶登記處發出合理書面通知，要求更改收取公司通訊之收取方式及╱或語言版本之選擇。

如 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午六時致電股份過戶登記處客戶服 務熱線，電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333。

達 芙 妮 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

二零一九年九月十一日

附註： 公司通訊包括但不限於年報、財務摘要報告（如適用）、中期報告、中期摘要報告（如適用）、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委 任表格。

* for identification purpose only