DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP

(DQ)
  Report  
Daqo New Energy : Filed Its 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/17/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

SHIHEZI, China, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://daqo.gotoip1.com. Holders of the Company's securities may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report free of charge by contacting the Company by mail at:

Daqo New Energy Corp.
Investor Relations
Unit C, 29F, Huadu Building, No.838 Zhangyang Road
Pudong District, Shanghai, China, 200122

ABOUT DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company) is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2008, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility in Xinjiang, China currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 30,000 metric tons, and the Company is undergoing a debottlenecking project and a capacity expansion project and expects to increase its annual polysilicon production capacity to 70,000 metric tons in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information, please visit http://daqo.gotoip1.com/

For further information, please contact:
Daqo New Energy Corp.
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86-187-1658-5553
Email: dqir@daqo.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daqo-new-energy-filed-its-2018-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300834299.html

SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
