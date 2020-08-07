Log in
Daqo New Energy : to Announce Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 18, 2020

08/07/2020

SHIHEZI, China, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day).

The dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Participant dial in (U.S. toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

Participant international dial in:

+1-412-902-4272

China mainland toll free:

4001-201203

Hong Kong toll free:

800-905945

Hong Kong local toll:

+852-301-84992

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask to join the Daqo New Energy Corp. call.

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/dq200818.html

A replay of the call will be available 1 hour after the conclusion of the conference call through August 25, 2020. The dial in details for the conference call replay are as follows:

U.S. toll free:

+1-877-344-7529

International toll:

 +1-412-317-0088

Canada toll free:

855-669-9658

Replay access code:

10147211

To access the replay through an international dial-in number, please select the link below.

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

Participants will be asked to provide their name and company name upon entering the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Daqo's strategic and operational plans in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; and the duration of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents that the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2008, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility in Xinjiang, China currently has an annual polysilicon nameplate capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

For more information, please visit http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp.
Investor Relations
Phone: +86-187 1658 5553
Email: dqir@daqo.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86 178 1749 0483
rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In the U.S.
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: tfleming@Christensenir.com  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daqo-new-energy-to-announce-unaudited-second-quarter-2020-results-on-august-18-2020-301108285.html

SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
