Darden Restaurants : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN

Table of Contents

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 1

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits 2

Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits 4

Notes to Financial Statements 6

Supplemental Schedules

Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) 15

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Benefit Plans Committee as Administrator of the

Darden Savings Plan:

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the Darden Savings Plan (the Plan) as of April 30, 2018 and 2017, the related statements of changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively, the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of April 30, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Accompanying Supplemental Information

The accompanying Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of April 30, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ KPMG LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 1997.

Orlando, Florida

October 19, 2018

Assets: Investments: Investments, at fair value $ 544,667,044$ Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - allocated 71,375,075 Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - unallocated - Total investments 616,042,119 Receivables: Employer contributions 2,959,729 Accrued dividends and interest 472,886 Notes receivable from Participants 18,634,126 Total receivables 22,066,741 Total assets 638,108,860 - - - $ 638,108,860$ Liabilities:

ESOP loans Interest payable

Total liabilities

Net assets available for benefitsSee accompanying notes to financial statements.

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN Statement of Net Assets Available for Benefits Participant directed ESOP Funds funds (Note 7) Total 471,614$ 545,138,658 179,695,615 251,070,690 20,056,831 20,056,831 200,224,060 816,266,179 - 2,959,729 1,358,245 1,831,131 - 18,634,126 1,358,245 23,424,986 201,582,305 839,691,165 1,852,314 1,852,314 1,731 1,731 1,854,045 1,854,045 199,728,260$ 837,837,120

Assets: Investments: Investments, at fair value $ 463,171,104$ Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - allocated 61,369,087 Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - unallocated - Total investments 524,540,191 Receivables: Employer contributions 1,798,740 Accrued dividends and interest 404,457 Notes receivable from Participants 16,275,100 Total receivables 18,478,297 Total assets 543,018,488 - - - $ 543,018,488$ Liabilities:

ESOP loans Interest payable

Total liabilities

Net assets available for benefits

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN Statement of Net Assets Available for Benefits Participant directed ESOP Funds funds (Note 7) Total 1,243,853$ 464,414,957 173,222,875 234,591,962 28,123,861 28,123,861 202,590,589 727,130,780 - 1,798,740 1,339,425 1,743,882 - 16,275,100 1,339,425 19,817,722 203,930,014 746,948,502 2,480,314 2,480,314 1,242 1,242 2,481,556 2,481,556 201,448,458$ 744,466,946

