DARDEN RESTAURANTS (DRI)
Darden Restaurants : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

10/19/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

(Mark One)

  • x ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. [NO FEE REQUIRED].

    For the fiscal year ended April 30, 2018 .

    OR

  • o TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. [NO FEE REQUIRED].

For the transition period from

toCommission File Number 1-13666

A.

Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

Darden Savings Plan

B.

Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.

1000 Darden Center Drive

Orlando, Florida 32837

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN

Table of Contents

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 1

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits 2

Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits 4

Notes to Financial Statements 6

Supplemental Schedules

Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) 15

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Benefit Plans Committee as Administrator of the

Darden Savings Plan:

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the Darden Savings Plan (the Plan) as of April 30, 2018 and 2017, the related statements of changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively, the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of April 30, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Accompanying Supplemental Information

The accompanying Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of April 30, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ KPMG LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 1997.

Orlando, Florida

October 19, 2018

Assets:

Investments:

Investments, at fair value

$

544,667,044$

Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - allocated

71,375,075

Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - unallocated

-

Total investments

616,042,119

Receivables:

Employer contributions

2,959,729

Accrued dividends and interest

472,886

Notes receivable from Participants

18,634,126

Total receivables

22,066,741

Total assets

638,108,860

-

-

-

$

638,108,860$

Liabilities:

ESOP loans Interest payable

Total liabilities

Net assets available for benefitsSee accompanying notes to financial statements.

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN

Statement of Net Assets Available for Benefits

Participant

directed

ESOP Funds

funds

(Note 7)

Total

471,614$

545,138,658

179,695,615

251,070,690

20,056,831

20,056,831

200,224,060

816,266,179

-

2,959,729

1,358,245

1,831,131

-

18,634,126

1,358,245

23,424,986

201,582,305

839,691,165

1,852,314

1,852,314

1,731

1,731

1,854,045

1,854,045

199,728,260$

837,837,120

2

Assets:

Investments:

Investments, at fair value

$

463,171,104$

Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - allocated

61,369,087

Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - unallocated

-

Total investments

524,540,191

Receivables:

Employer contributions

1,798,740

Accrued dividends and interest

404,457

Notes receivable from Participants

16,275,100

Total receivables

18,478,297

Total assets

543,018,488

-

-

-

$

543,018,488$

Liabilities:

ESOP loans Interest payable

Total liabilities

Net assets available for benefits

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN

Statement of Net Assets Available for Benefits

Participant

directed

ESOP Funds

funds

(Note 7)

Total

1,243,853$

464,414,957

173,222,875

234,591,962

28,123,861

28,123,861

202,590,589

727,130,780

-

1,798,740

1,339,425

1,743,882

-

16,275,100

1,339,425

19,817,722

203,930,014

746,948,502

2,480,314

2,480,314

1,242

1,242

2,481,556

2,481,556

201,448,458$

744,466,946

3

Disclaimer

Darden Restaurants Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:12:08 UTC
