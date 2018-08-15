Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Darden Restaurants    DRI

DARDEN RESTAURANTS (DRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Darden Restaurants : Faces of Olive Garden | Steven Flory-Alexander

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

August 15, 2018

by Darden Restaurants

General Topics: Brand Categories:
Faces of Olive Garden | Steven Flory-Alexander

August 15, 2018

by Darden Restaurants

General Topics: Brand Categories:

At Olive Garden, our team members serve as the faces of our brand and ambassadors of our core values. They make an impression on every guest who walks through our front doors, delivering great food, an engaging atmosphere and unmatched service. We are strong and successful because of our people, each with diverse talents and backgrounds, who respect each other and enjoy working side by side to serve our guests and communities.

Meet one of the Faces of Olive Garden, Steven Flory-Alexander, a general manager in Valley Stream, NY.

Steven said the size of Olive Garden leads to career opportunities across the country. "I always wanted to move to New York … and now I'm living my dream in New York. You can go wherever you want, really."

About the "Faces of" Series

With the Faces of Olive Garden, each week we introduce a few of our many amazing team members. You'll hear their stories and learn why they enjoy working in a fun, supportive environment that makes them feel like part of our family.

See more "Faces of" quotes and videos on our Twitter page and YouTube channel. Learn more about team member opportunities by visiting our career page.

Disclaimer

Darden Restaurants Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 17:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DARDEN RESTAURANTS
07:21pDARDEN RESTAURANTS : Faces of Olive Garden | Steven Flory-Alexander
PU
08/13DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Siblings Find Fun, Family Feeling at Yard House
PU
08/08DARDEN RESTAURANTS : for Life | Stephanie Garner
PU
08/07DARDEN RESTAURANTS : CEO Gene Lee doubles compensation to $15.7 million as stock..
AQ
08/06DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
07/30DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Opportunity Knocked for Olive Garden Server — in Braz..
PU
07/29DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Report
CO
07/18DARDEN RESTAURANTS : struggles bringing Cheddar's into the fold, analysts say
AQ
07/16DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/16DARDEN RESTAURANTS : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) July Summary 
07/16Darden Above $110 - My Thoughts 
07/13Should You Buy Domino's Pizza And Its Growth Outlook? 
07/13Restaurant sales improve in June 
07/11Buy PayPal Up To $98 - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/10/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 458 M
EBIT 2019 833 M
Net income 2019 690 M
Debt 2019 784 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 20,17
P/E ratio 2020 18,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 13 565 M
Chart DARDEN RESTAURANTS
Duration : Period :
Darden Restaurants Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DARDEN RESTAURANTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene I. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Sonsteby Chairman
David C. George Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ricardo Cardenas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris Chang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DARDEN RESTAURANTS15.77%13 565
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.79%69 897
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.44%33 467
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC5.29%29 039
SODEXO-16.97%15 883
WHITBREAD-0.68%9 263
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.