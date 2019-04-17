Darden Restaurants : Actor Likes Hosting at Seasons 52 – And He's Not Pretending





by Darden Restaurants

Q. How long have you worked in the foodservice industry?

Pretty much my whole working life, as a second career. For 40 years, I was a character actor in the Dallas area, with parts in hundreds of commercials, TV shows and movies. I played lots of bit parts in the prime-time soap "Dallas" - that was one of the shows you had to do during summers in Dallas to appease the casting directors. Chuck Norris kicked my butt in a "Walker, Texas Ranger" episode during the '90s. I'm still getting residual checks from that show! Movies were fun, but I've ended up on the cutting-room floor a lot. It's hard to believe, but my movie "Killer Poodle" never saw the light of day. So I got killed by the killer poodle!

Throughout my acting career, I took advantage of the flexible schedules that restaurants offered, working as a maître d' and host. If I went on location to film a movie, the restaurant industry was more conducive to that than other jobs. I've been a host at the Seasons 52 restaurant in Plano, TX , for a year and a half, and I also spent about six years with The Capital Grille .

I gave up acting about 10 years ago. I got busy in the restaurant industry, and as I aged and my looks changed, I grew out of the market I was in, which happens a lot to character actors. It was great fun while it lasted.

Q. What is your favorite part of your job at Seasons 52? Has your acting background changed the way you perform it?

I have a knack for hospitality and service. I enjoy it, and I'm good at it. That's why I've stayed with it so long. As a host, you have to wear lots of different hats. The things that made me a good actor were that I knew my lines, I hit my mark and I was always on time. It applies to the restaurant industry, too. I know what's expected of me, I can read the different types of guests and I can anticipate what they need. You have to be ready for a business conversation, a bachelorette party and everything in between. That's one of the reasons I like working at Seasons 52. We serve so many people that we get a wide spectrum of guests and occasions. When you do this much business, you have to work as a team, and I enjoy that teamwork.

Q. What would people be surprised to learn about you?

I'm 61 but an avid triathlete. I'm not very fast, but I do finish and I'm still standing so the way I look at it, I'm doing pretty well.