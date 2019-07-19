Darden Restaurants : Annual Report 0 07/19/2019 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended May 26, 2019 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission File Number: 1-13666 DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Florida 59-3305930 (State or other jurisdiction of (IRS Employer Identification No.) incorporation or organization) 1000 Darden Center Drive, Orlando, Florida 32837 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: ( 407 ) 245-4000 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, without par value DRI New York Stock Exchange Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark if Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ (Do not check if a smaller reporting company) Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of Common Stock held by non-affiliates of the Registrant based on the closing price of $111.57 per share as reported on the New York Stock Exchange on November 23, 2018, was approximately: $13,781,073,000 . Number of shares of Common Stock outstanding as of May 26, 2019 : 123,080,471 . DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the Registrant's Proxy Statement for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on September 18, 2019 , to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than 120 days after May 26, 2019 , are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Report. DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. FORM 10-K FISCAL YEAR ENDED MAY 26, 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS PART I Page Item 1. Business 1 Item 1A. Risk Factors 13 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 22 Item 2. Properties 23 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 23 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 23 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 24 Item 6. Selected Financial Data 26 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 28 Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 39 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 41 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 81 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 81 Item 9B. Other Information 81 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 81 Item 11. Executive Compensation 81 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 82 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 82 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 82 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 82 Signatures 83 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements set forth in or incorporated into this report regarding the expected increase in the number of our restaurants, U.S. same-restaurant sales, total sales growth, our effective tax rate and capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 , and all other statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Darden Restaurants, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "project," "believe," "plan," "outlook" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are included, along with this statement, for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions of that Act. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements for any reason to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties of ordinary business obligations, and those described in information incorporated into this report, the forward-looking statements contained in this report are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A below under the heading "Risk Factors." PART I Item 1. BUSINESS Introduction Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, and as of May 26, 2019 , we owned and operated 1,785 restaurants through subsidiaries in the United States and Canada under the Olive Garden ® , LongHorn Steakhouse ® , Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen ® , Yard House ® , The Capital Grille ® , Seasons 52 ® , Bahama Breeze ® and Eddie V's Prime Seafood ® trademarks. We served nearly 395 million meals in fiscal 2019 . As of May 26, 2019 , we also had 70 restaurants operated by independent third parties pursuant to area development and franchise agreements. The following table details the number of company-owned and operated restaurants, as well as those operated under franchise agreements, as of May 26, 2019 : Cheddar's Olive LongHorn Scratch Yard The Capital Seasons Bahama Eddie Number of restaurants Garden Steakhouse Kitchen House Grille (2) 52 Breeze V's Total Owned and operated: United States (1) 860 514 161 79 58 44 42 21 1,779 Canada 6 - - - - - - - 6 Total 866 514 161 79 58 44 42 21 1,785 Franchised: United States (3) 6 16 14 - - - 1 - 37 Middle East 4 1 - - - - - - 5 Latin America 25 1 - - 2 - - - 28 Total 35 18 14 - 2 - 1 - 70 Includes three restaurants that are owned jointly by us and third parties, and managed by us. Includes one company-owned The Capital Burger restaurant. Includes Puerto Rico and Guam. Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a Florida corporation incorporated in March 1995, and is the parent company of GMRI, Inc., also a Florida corporation. GMRI, Inc. and certain other of our subsidiaries own and operate our restaurants. GMRI, Inc. was originally incorporated in March 1968 as Red Lobster Inns of America, Inc. We were acquired by General Mills, Inc. in 1970 and became a separate publicly held company in 1995 when General Mills distributed all of our outstanding stock to the stockholders of General Mills. Our principal executive offices and restaurant support center are located at 1000 Darden Center Drive, Orlando, Florida 32837, telephone (407) 245-4000. Our corporate website address is www.darden.com. We make our reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, Section 16 reports on Forms 3, 4 and 5, and all amendments to those reports available free of charge on our website the same day as the reports are filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information on our website is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Form 10-K. Unless the context indicates otherwise, all references to "Darden," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us" include Darden Restaurants, Inc., GMRI, Inc. and our respective subsidiaries. We have a 52/53 week fiscal year ending the last Sunday in May. Our fiscal year 2019 ended May 26, 2019 and consisted of 52 weeks, fiscal 2018 ended May 27, 2018 and consisted of 52 weeks, and fiscal 2017 ended May 28, 2017 and consisted of 52 weeks. The following description of our business should be read in conjunction with the information in Part II of this report under the caption "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Item 8 - Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." Segment Information We manage our restaurant brands in North America as operating segments. The brands operate principally in the U.S. within full-service dining. We aggregate our operating segments into reportable segments based on a combination of the size, economic characteristics and sub-segment of full-service dining within which each brand operates. We have four reportable segments: 1) Olive Garden, 2) LongHorn Steakhouse, 3) Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille and Eddie V's) and 4) Other Business (which includes Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and results from our franchise operations). External sales are derived principally from food and beverage sales, we do not rely on any major customers as a source of sales and 1 the customers and long-lived assets of our reportable segments are predominantly in the U.S. There were no material transactions among reportable segments. Restaurant Brands Olive Garden Olive Garden is an internally-developed brand and is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator in the United States. Olive Garden offers a variety of Italian foods featuring fresh ingredients presented simply with a focus on flavor and quality, and a broad selection of imported Italian wines. In 1982, Olive Garden opened its first restaurant in Orlando, Florida. Most dinner menu entrée prices range from $9.00 to $19.00 , and most lunch menu entrée prices range from $7.00 to $12.50 . The price of each entrée includes as much fresh salad or soup and breadsticks as a guest desires. During fiscal 2019 , the average check per person (defined as total sales divided by number of entrées sold) was approximately $19.00 , with alcoholic beverages accounting for 6.6 percent of Olive Garden's sales. Olive Garden maintains different menus for dinner and lunch and dif ferent menus across its trade areas to reflect geographic differences in consumer preferences, prices and selections, as well as a smaller portioned, lower-priced children's menu. LongHorn Steakhouse LongHorn Steakhouse is a full-service steakhouse restaurant with locations primarily in the eastern United States, operating in an atmosphere inspired by the American West. LongHorn Steakhouse opened its first restaurant in 1981 and we acquired LongHorn Steakhouse in October 2007 as part of the RARE Hospitality International, Inc. (RARE) acquisition. LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants feature a variety of menu items including signature fresh steaks and chicken, as well as salmon, shrimp, ribs, pork chops, burgers and prime rib. Most dinner menu entrée prices range from $12.00 to $29.00 , and most lunch menu entrée prices range from $8.00 to $16.00 . The price of most entrées includes a side and/or salad and as much freshly baked bread as a guest desires. During fiscal 2019 , the average check per person was approximately $22.00 , with alcoholic beverages accounting for 9.5 percent of LongHorn Steakhouse's sales. LongHorn Steakhouse maintains different menus for dinner and lunch and different menus across its trade areas to reflect geographic differences in consumer preferences, prices and selections, as well as a smaller portioned, lower-priced children's menu. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is a full-service restaurant operating in Texas and throughout the southern, midwestern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The casual dining menu features modern classics and American favorites cooked from scratch. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen opened its first restaurant in 1979 and we acquired Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in April 2017. Most lunch and dinner menu entrée prices range from $6.29 to $17.79 . During fiscal 2019 , the average check per person was approximately $14.00 , with alcoholic beverages accounting for 9.0 percent of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen's sales. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen features different menus across its trade areas to reflect geographic differences in consumer preferences, prices and selections, as well as a smaller portioned, lower-priced children's menu . Yard House Yard House is a full-service restaurant operating in metropolitan areas across the United States and is known for great food, classic rock and over 100 draft beer offerings. The American menu includes more than 100 chef driven items with a wide range of appetizers, snacks, burgers and steaks, street tacos, salads, sandwiches and a generous selection of vegetarian dishes. Yard House opened its first restaurant in 1996 and we acquired Yard House in August 2012. Yard House design elements create a contemporary, yet casual, "come as you are" environment. Most lunch and dinner menu entrée prices range from $9.00 to $36.00 . During fiscal 2019 , the average check per person was approximately $32.00 , with alcoholic beverages accounting for 36.1 percent of Yard House's sales. Yard House maintains different menus and selections of craft beers across its trade areas to reflect geographic differences in consumer preferences, prices and selections, as well as a smaller portioned, lower-priced children's menu. The Capital Grille The Capital Grille is a fine dining restaurant with locations in major metropolitan cities in the United States featuring relaxed elegance and style. The Capital Grille opened its first restaurant in 1990 and we acquired The Capital Grille in October 2007 as part of the RARE acquisition. Nationally acclaimed for dry aging steaks on the premises, the restaurants feature an award-winning 2 wine list offering over 350 selections, personalized service, a comfortable club-like atmosphere, and premiere private dining rooms. Most dinner menu entrée price s range from $31.00 to $95.00 and m ost lunch menu entrée p rices range from $16.00 to $48.00 . Durin g fiscal 2019 , the average check per person was approxi mately $83.00 , with al coholic beverages accounting for 29.2 percent of The Capital Grille's sales. The Capital Grille offers different menus for dinner and lunch and varies its wine list to reflect geographic differences in consumer preferences, prices and selections. Seasons 52 Seasons 52 is an internally-developedfull-service restaurant brand with a casually sophisticated, fresh grill and wine bar that offers a seasonally changing menu. The menu includes an international collection of wines, featuring 52 wines available by the glass, along with exceptional signature handcrafted cocktails. In 2003, Seasons 52 opened its first restaurant in Orlando, Florida. Most dinner menu entrée prices range from $15.00 to $33.00 , and most lunch entrée prices range from $10.50 to $33.00 . During fiscal 2019 , the average check per person was approximately $44.50 , with alcoholic beverages accounting for 24.8 percent of Seasons 52's sales. Seasons 52 maintains an all-day menu in addition to different seasonal offerings, a pared-down lunch menu and a happy-hour menu. Bahama Breeze Bahama Breeze is an internally-developedfull-service restaurant brand operating primarily in the eastern United States, that offers guests the feeling of a Caribbean escape, with food, drinks and atmosphere found in the islands. The menu features distinctive, Caribbean-inspired fresh seafood, chicken and steaks as well as handcrafted tropical cocktails. In 1996, Bahama Breeze opened its first restaurant in Orlando, Florida. Most lunch and dinner menu entrée prices range from $8.00 to $24.50 . During fiscal 2019 , the average check per person was approximately $30.50 , with alcoholic beverages accounting for 23.9 percent of Bahama Breeze's sales. Bahama Breeze maintains different menus across its trade areas to reflect geographic differences in consumer preferences, prices and selections, as well as a smaller portioned, lower-priced children's menu. Eddie V's Eddie V's is a fine dining restaurant with locations in major metropolitan cities in the United States, with a sophisticated and contemporary ambiance, featuring live nightly music in the V Lounge. The menu is inspired by the great classic restaurants of New Orleans, San Francisco and Boston, with an emphasis on prime seafood creations, USDA prime beef and chops, and fresh oyster bar selections. The atmosphere provides a comfortable dining experience reminiscent of a modern day Gatsby "where your pleasure is our sole intention." Eddie V's opened its first restaurant in 2000 and we acquired Eddie V's in November 2011. Most dinner menu entrée prices range from $27.00 to $97.00 . During fiscal 2019 , the average check per person was approximately $101.00 , with alcoholic beverages accounting for 32.2 percent of Eddie V's sales. Eddie V's maintains different menus for dinner and varies its wine list to reflect geographic differences in consumer preferences, prices and selections. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

