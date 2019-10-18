Darden Restaurants : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
10/18/2019 | 01:01pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 11-K
ANNUAL REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. [NO
FEE REQUIRED].
For the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019.
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. [NO FEE REQUIRED].
Commission File Number 1-13666
Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
Darden Savings Plan
Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
1000 Darden Center Drive
Orlando, Florida 32837
DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN
Table of Contents
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
Notes to Financial Statements
Supplemental Schedules
Schedule H, Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions
Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Plan Participants and Plan Administrator
Darden Savings Plan:
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the Darden Savings Plan (the Plan) as of April 30, 2019 and 2018, the related statements of changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively, the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of April 30, 2019 and 2018, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Accompanying Supplemental Information
The accompanying schedules of Schedule H, Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions for the year ended April 30, 2019 and Schedule H, Line 4i
Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of April 30, 2019 have been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
/s/ KPMG LLP
We have served as the Plan's auditor since 1997.
Orlando, Florida
October 18, 2019
DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN
Statement of Net Assets Available for Benefits
April 30, 2019
Participant
ESOP Funds
directed
Total
funds
(Note 7)
Assets:
Investments:
Investments, at fair value
$
616,015,130
$
1,276,747
$
617,291,877
Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - allocated
89,511,828
215,546,335
305,058,163
Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - unallocated
-
17,120,914
17,120,914
Total investments
705,526,958
233,943,996
939,470,954
Receivables:
Employer contributions
3,968,350
-
3,968,350
Accrued dividends and interest
598,720
1,499,626
2,098,346
Notes receivable from Participants
21,085,816
-
21,085,816
Total receivables
25,652,886
1,499,626
27,152,512
Total assets
731,179,844
235,443,622
966,623,466
Liabilities:
ESOP loans
-
736,360
736,360
Interest payable
-
772
772
Total liabilities
-
737,132
737,132
Net assets available for benefits
$
731,179,844
$
234,706,490
$
965,886,334
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN
Statement of Net Assets Available for Benefits
April 30, 2018
Participant
ESOP Funds
directed
Total
funds
(Note 7)
Assets:
Investments:
Investments, at fair value
$
544,667,044
$
471,614
$
545,138,658
Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - allocated
71,375,075
179,695,615
251,070,690
Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - unallocated
-
20,056,831
20,056,831
Total investments
616,042,119
200,224,060
816,266,179
Receivables:
Employer contributions
2,959,729
-
2,959,729
Accrued dividends and interest
472,886
1,358,245
1,831,131
Notes receivable from Participants
18,634,126
-
18,634,126
Total receivables
22,066,741
1,358,245
23,424,986
Total assets
638,108,860
201,582,305
839,691,165
Liabilities:
ESOP loans
-
1,852,314
1,852,314
Interest payable
-
1,731
1,731
Total liabilities
-
1,854,045
1,854,045
Net assets available for benefits
$
638,108,860
$
199,728,260
$
837,837,120
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
