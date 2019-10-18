Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Darden Restaurants Inc.    DRI

DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.

(DRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Darden Restaurants : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

ANNUAL REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. [NO
    FEE REQUIRED].

For the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019.

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. [NO FEE REQUIRED].

For the transition period from

to

Commission File Number 1-13666

  1. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

Darden Savings Plan

  1. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.

1000 Darden Center Drive

Orlando, Florida 32837

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN

Table of Contents

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

1

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

2

Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

4

Notes to Financial Statements

6

Supplemental Schedules

Schedule H, Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions

15

Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)

16

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Plan Participants and Plan Administrator

Darden Savings Plan:

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the Darden Savings Plan (the Plan) as of April 30, 2019 and 2018, the related statements of changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively, the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of April 30, 2019 and 2018, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Accompanying Supplemental Information

The accompanying schedules of Schedule H, Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions for the year ended April 30, 2019 and Schedule H, Line 4i

  • Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of April 30, 2019 have been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ KPMG LLP

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 1997.

Orlando, Florida

October 18, 2019

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN

Statement of Net Assets Available for Benefits

April 30, 2019

Participant

ESOP Funds

directed

Total

funds

(Note 7)

Assets:

Investments:

Investments, at fair value

$

616,015,130

$

1,276,747

$

617,291,877

Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - allocated

89,511,828

215,546,335

305,058,163

Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - unallocated

-

17,120,914

17,120,914

Total investments

705,526,958

233,943,996

939,470,954

Receivables:

Employer contributions

3,968,350

-

3,968,350

Accrued dividends and interest

598,720

1,499,626

2,098,346

Notes receivable from Participants

21,085,816

-

21,085,816

Total receivables

25,652,886

1,499,626

27,152,512

Total assets

731,179,844

235,443,622

966,623,466

Liabilities:

ESOP loans

-

736,360

736,360

Interest payable

-

772

772

Total liabilities

-

737,132

737,132

Net assets available for benefits

$

731,179,844

$

234,706,490

$

965,886,334

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

2

DARDEN SAVINGS PLAN

Statement of Net Assets Available for Benefits

April 30, 2018

Participant

ESOP Funds

directed

Total

funds

(Note 7)

Assets:

Investments:

Investments, at fair value

$

544,667,044

$

471,614

$

545,138,658

Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - allocated

71,375,075

179,695,615

251,070,690

Common stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. - unallocated

-

20,056,831

20,056,831

Total investments

616,042,119

200,224,060

816,266,179

Receivables:

Employer contributions

2,959,729

-

2,959,729

Accrued dividends and interest

472,886

1,358,245

1,831,131

Notes receivable from Participants

18,634,126

-

18,634,126

Total receivables

22,066,741

1,358,245

23,424,986

Total assets

638,108,860

201,582,305

839,691,165

Liabilities:

ESOP loans

-

1,852,314

1,852,314

Interest payable

-

1,731

1,731

Total liabilities

-

1,854,045

1,854,045

Net assets available for benefits

$

638,108,860

$

199,728,260

$

837,837,120

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Darden Restaurants Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 17:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.
01:01pDARDEN RESTAURANTS : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
PU
10/14DARDEN RESTAURANTS : LongHorn Managing Partner Gives Teens ‘A Leg Up'
PU
10/09DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Yard House's Carlito Jocson ‘Knighted' in Belgium
PU
10/09DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/07DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Meet Mariano Perez of Yard House
PU
10/04DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Hispanic Network Is Essential, Members Say
PU
10/02DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Lucky Me — I Get to Shape the Lives of Young People
PU
10/01DARDEN RESTAURANTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
09/26DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC. : Report
CO
09/25DARDEN RESTAURANTS : ‘I'm Always on Stage,' Says Yard House Server, Actor
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 035 M
EBIT 2020 932 M
Net income 2020 791 M
Debt 2020 482 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 13 381 M
Chart DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Darden Restaurants Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 126,41  $
Last Close Price 109,14  $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene I. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Sonsteby Chairman
David C. George Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ricardo Cardenas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris Chang Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.9.29%13 381
STARBUCKS CORPORATION33.99%103 289
COMPASS GROUP PLC17.58%39 592
SODEXO8.63%15 731
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%5 646
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%5 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group