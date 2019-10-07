Log in
Darden Restaurants : Meet Mariano Perez of Yard House

10/07/2019 | 10:12am EDT

At Yard House, our team members serve as the faces of our brand and ambassadors of our core values. They make an impression on every guest who walks through our front doors, delivering great food, an engaging atmosphere and unmatched service. We are strong and successful because of our people, each with diverse talents and backgrounds, who respect each other and enjoy working side by side to serve our guests and communities.

Meet one of the Faces of Yard House, Mariano Perez, general manager in Los Angeles, CA.

The beer, the food and the people make Yard House special, Mariano said. 'Everything revolves around people, and how much they care about each other. There's nothing better than having a diverse team from different backgrounds and ethnicities.'

See more 'Faces of' quotes and videos on our LinkedIn page and YouTube channel, and explore team member opportunities by visiting our Career Center.

Disclaimer

Darden Restaurants Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 14:11:03 UTC
