Darden Restaurants : To Host Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Conference Call On September 19

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, September 19, 2019, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Gene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss first quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What: Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 am ET, Thursday, September 19, 2019



Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/31427



How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone,

dial 1-888-396-9924 and enter passcode 3047110 to join the call.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. Our people equal our success, and we are proud to employ 185,000 team members in more than 1,700 restaurants. Together, we create memorable experiences for nearly 390 million guests each year in communities across North America. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial