Darkstar Ventures : Samsara Hits the Red Carpet as the Official Luggage Brand for MTV's VMAs Gift Bag

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara smart luggage is pleased to announce that its signature carry-on suitcase has been selected as the official luggage brand for MTV's VMAs gift bag. The luxury suitcase will be filled with incredible lifestyle and beauty products to send off with attending celebrity presenters, performers and other VIP guests.

"We are ecstatic for the opportunity to be the face of one of the most anticipated gift bags in music. Even if celebrities do not leave with a coveted award, they will be able to enjoy a Samsara carry-on that combines tech-savvy features with a sleek and sophisticated design," says Samsara CEO Atara Dzikowski.

"Backstage Creations is excited to introduce the Samsara smart carry-on suitcase as part of this year's gift bag for the upcoming MTV VMAs. We carefully curate each bag with brands that, like Samsara, are pioneers in their respective category," says Karen Wood, President of Backstage Creations.

Over 90 musical and pop culture stars are expected to depart with Samsara's carry-on suitcase. Each suitcase will contain more than a dozen products curated by Backstage Creations especially for the world's most celebrated and successful artists attending the MTV Video Music Awards. The A-list event is expected to be attended by the biggest stars in music including the Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X and more.

Comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 VMAs live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Monday, August 26, 2019. The show will air across MTV's global network of channels in more than 180 countries and territories, reaching more than half a billion households around the world.

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as one of the Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage recently signed a merger agreement with Darkstar Ventures Inc. (OTC: DAVC). Samsara is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

