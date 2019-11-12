Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Darkstar Ventures, Inc.    DAVC

DARKSTAR VENTURES, INC.

(DAVC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Darkstar Ventures : Samsara Luggage and Darkstar Announce Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 12:37pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara Luggage") and Darkstar Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DAVC) ("Darkstar") today officially announced the merger of Samsara Luggage with and into Darkstar. The merger is effective today. The combined company has been renamed Samsara Luggage, Inc., and the new ticker symbol is SAML (OTC: SAML).

Samsara Luggage and Darkstar signed their merger agreement on May 10, 2019. On October 22, 2019, Darkstar's registration statement on Form S-4 registering the shares of Darkstar to be issued to the Samsara stockholders as part of the merger went effective, and on that day Darkstar mailed to its stockholders its information statement announcing stockholder approval of the merger, as well as the prospectus for the shares being issued to the Samsara stockholders as part of the merger.   

The merger is intended to facilitate the expansion of Samsara Luggage's business development and marketing activities and boost Samsara Luggage's leading Smart Travel Tech brand globally.

Samsara Luggage's founder and CEO, Atara Dzikowski, has been named the CEO of the new combined company. The headquarters for the combined company will be in Hackensack, NJ.

More information about the software products it offers can be found at the company website: http://www.samsaraluggage.com

"This merger opens an exciting new direction for Samsara and its shareholders," says Atara Dzikowski, Samsara Luggage, Inc. Co-Founder and CEO. "We are committed to our shareholders, who can rest assured that we will make every effort to execute Samsara's expansion initiatives. Our mission is to take the company to the lead of the Smart Travel marketplace globally." 

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara Luggage builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara Luggage recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon. For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the company's success in obtaining new customers; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsara-luggage-and-darkstar-announce-merger-300956603.html

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc; Darkstar Ventures Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DARKSTAR VENTURES, INC.
12:37pDARKSTAR VENTURES : Samsara Luggage and Darkstar Announce Merger
PR
09:25aDARKSTAR VENTURES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/04DARKSTAR VENTURES : Tech-savvy Holiday Shopping Starts Early with Samsara Smart ..
PR
10/24DARKSTAR VENTURES : Samsara Luggage to Introduce Its Groundbreaking New Technolo..
PR
10/24DARKSTAR VENTURES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/16DARKSTAR VENTURES : MI VI by Samsara Unveils Bold Online Video Campaign
PR
10/02DARKSTAR VENTURES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
09/11DARKSTAR VENTURES : Kathy Ireland Worldwide Brand MI VI Launches Smart Luggage a..
PR
09/04DARKSTAR VENTURES : Samsara Luggage Enters Billion Dollar Corporate Gifting Mark..
PR
08/22DARKSTAR VENTURES : Samsara Hits the Red Carpet as the Official Luggage Brand fo..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group