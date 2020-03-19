Log in
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.

DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.

(DAR)
  Report
News 
News

Darling Ingredients : G.research's 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Virtual Conference

03/19/2020 | 08:05am EDT

G.research in conjunction with Gabelli Funds, will host the 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium, Thursday April 2nd via webcast. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of several leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Presenting Companies:

Aqua Metals, Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS)
BioHiTech Global, Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG)
Casella Waste (NASDAQ: CWST)
Darling Ingredients, Inc (NYSE: DAR)
Loop Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP)
Quest Resource Hldg Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC)
Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG)
Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ: SMED)
Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK)
US Ecology, Inc (NASDAQ: ECOL)
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM)
Xebec Adsorption, Inc (TSX: XBC)

Details:

April 2nd, 2020
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Virtual Conference


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 481 M
EBIT 2020 236 M
Net income 2020 270 M
Debt 2020 1 327 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,73x
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 2 300 M
Chart DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Darling Ingredients Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,67  $
Last Close Price 14,03  $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall C. Stuewe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brad Phillips Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles Macaluso Lead Independent Director
D. Eugene Ewing Independent Director
Dirk Kloosterboer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.-37.46%2 300
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.07%279 234
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-15.49%66 703
DANONE-19.08%42 010
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.82%34 928
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-26.27%28 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
