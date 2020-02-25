Darling Ingredients Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2019 Financial Results 0 02/25/2020 | 04:36pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields IRVING, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") -- Fourth Quarter 2019 Net income of $242.6 million , or $1.44 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $859.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $385.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding 2018 BTC) of $299.2 million Full Year 2019 Net income of $312.6 million , or $1.86 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net Sales of $3.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $826.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding 2018 BTC) of $739.7 million Darling reported net sales of $859.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared with net sales of $853.1 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to Darling for the three months ended December 28, 2019 was $242.6 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $40.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to Darling for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $156.0 million or $0.92 per diluted share. The adjustment for the fourth quarter is associated with the 2018 retroactive blender's tax credit ('BTC'). "Our investment in Diamond Green Diesel continues to provide us with outstanding results and the growth of low carbon fuel standards around the world, puts Darling at the forefront of the green revolution," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Our global rendering operations continue to process higher volumes of raw materials, positioning us to be the preferred supplier of animal fats and oils for the biofuels industry." "Our food segment results showed solid growth in 2019 and we believe that the second half of 2020 will show additional strength as we complete the expansion of three additional Peptan facilities in the second and third quarters of this year," added Stuewe. "Demand for collagen products continue to grow exponentially and our growth strategy of investing in additional production capacities enhances our sustainable portfolio of products and specialty ingredients." For the fiscal year ended 2019, Darling reported net sales of $3.4 billion, as compared with net sales of $3.4 billion for the fiscal year ended 2018. Net Income attributable to Darling for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 was $312.6 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $101.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to Darling for the fiscal year of 2019 was $226.0 million or $1.34 per diluted share. The adjustment for the fiscal year is associated with the 2018 retroactive BTC. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure as outlined later in this release, was $385.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which includes $276.2 million of Darling's share of the DGD joint venture. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA excluding the 2018 BTC was $299.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year of 2019 was $826.3 million, which included $389.4 million of Darling's share of the DGD joint venture. Fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA excluding the 2018 BTC was $739.7 million. As of December 28, 2019, Darling had $73 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $911.9 million available under committed revolving credit agreements, some of which are subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at the end of the fiscal year, was $1.6 billion. Segment Financial Tables (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 28, 2019 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 490,317 $ 288,619 $ 80,492 $ - $ 859,428 Cost of sales and operating expenses 375,990 221,527 43,016 - 640,533 Gross Margin $ 114,327 $ 67,092 $ 37,476 $ - $ 218,895











Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 57,872 $ 29,234 $ 2,179 $ 19,669 $ 108,954 Loss(Gain) on sale of assets (377) 343 297 - 263 Depreciation and amortization 55,185 20,556 7,891 2,821 86,453 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 270,062 - 270,062 Segment Operating Income $ 1,647 $ 16,959 $ 297,171 $ (22,490) $ 293,287 Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries $ 1,515 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,515 Segment Income $ 3,162 $ 16,959 $ 297,171 $ (22,490) $ 294,802











Segment EBITDA $ 56,832 $ 37,515 $ 35,000 $ (19,669) $ 109,678 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 276,146 $ - $ 276,146 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,832 $ 37,515 $ 311,146 $ (19,669) $ 385,824











Three Months Ended December 29, 2018 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 485,190 $ 291,669 $ 76,271 $ - $ 853,130 Cost of sales and operating expenses 374,777 233,179 59,689 - 667,645 Gross Margin $ 110,413 $ 58,490 $ 16,582 $ - $ 185,485











Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,808 23,652 (714) 8,611 76,357 Loss(Gain) on sale of assets 199 (38) 76 0 237 Depreciation and amortization 53,359 20,263 8,603 3,052 85,277 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 50,124 - 50,124 Segment Operating Income $ 12,047 $ 14,613 $ 58,741 $ (11,663) $ 73,738 Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries $ (493) $ - $ - $ - $ (493) Segment Income $ 11,554 $ 14,613 $ 58,741 $ (11,663) $ 73,245











Segment EBITDA $ 65,406 $ 34,876 $ 17,220 $ (8,611) $ 108,891 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 55,268 $ - $ 55,268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,406 $ 34,876 $ 72,488 $ (8,611) $ 164,159











Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 1,970,561 $ 1,119,085 $ 274,259 $ - $ 3,363,905 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,519,596 864,618 204,871 - 2,589,085 Gross Margin $ 450,965 $ 254,467 $ 69,388 $ - $ 774,820











Selling, general and administrative expenses 200,487 97,363 2,762 57,911 358,523 Loss/(Gain) on sale of assets (7,720) (13,175) 313 - (20,582) Depreciation and amortization 203,456 79,671 31,946 10,437 325,510 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 364,452 - 364,452 Segment Operating Income $ 54,742 $ 90,608 $ 398,819 $ (68,348) $ 475,821 Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries $ 428 $ - $ - $ - $ 428 Segment Income $ 55,170 $ 90,608 $ 398,819 $ (68,348) $ 476,249











Segment EBITDA $ 258,198 $ 170,279 $ 66,313 $ (57,911) $ 436,879 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 389,416 $ - $ 389,416 Adjusted EBITDA $ 258,198 $ 170,279 $ 455,729 $ (57,911) $ 826,295











Twelve Months Ended December 29, 2018 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net Sales $ 1,952,555 $ 1,139,126 $ 296,045 $ - $ 3,387,726 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,497,973 918,141 230,260 - 2,646,374 Gross Margin $ 454,582 $ 220,985 $ 65,785 $ - $ 741,352











Selling, general and administrative expenses 176,722 91,546 (4,770) 45,766 309,264 Loss/(Gain) on sale of assets 725 (282) 266 - 709 Restructure Cost

14,965



14,965 Depreciation and amortization 194,292 80,988 34,981 10,931 321,192 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 159,779 - 159,779 Segment Operating Income $ 82,843 $ 33,768 $ 195,087 $ (56,697) $ 255,001 Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subsidiaries $ (550) $ - $ - $ - $ (550) Segment Income $ 82,293 $ 33,768 $ 195,087 $ (56,697) $ 254,451











Segment EBITDA $ 277,135 $ 129,721 $ 70,289 $ (45,766) $ 431,379 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 174,013 $ - 174,013 Adjusted EBITDA $ 277,135 $ 129,721 $ 244,302 $ (45,766) $ 605,392 Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in thousands)





December 28,

December 29,



2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,935

$ 107,262

Restricted cash 110

107

Accounts Receivable, less allowance for bad debts of $8,802 at December 28, 2019 and $7,830 at December 29, 2018 406,338

385,737

Inventories 362,957

341,028

Prepaid expenses 46,599

35,247

Income taxes refundable 3,317

6,462

Other current assets 25,032

22,099

Total current assets 917,288

897,942 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,802,411

1,687,858 Intangible assets, net 526,394

595,862 Goodwill 1,223,291

1,229,159 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 689,354

410,177 Operating lease right-of-use assets 124,726

- Other assets 47,400

53,375 Deferred income taxes 14,394

14,981



$ 5,345,258

$ 4,889,354 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 90,996

$ 7,492

Accounts payable, principally trade 239,252

219,479

Income taxes payable 8,895

4,043

Current operating lease liabilities 37,805

-

Accrued expenses 311,391

309,484

Total current liabilities 688,339

540,498 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,558,429

1,666,940 Long-term operating lease liabilties 91,424

- Other noncurrent liabilities 115,785

115,032 Deferred income taxes 247,931

231,063

Total liabilities 2,701,908

2,553,533 Commitments and contingencies





Total Darling's stockholders' equity 2,565,819

2,273,048 Noncontrolling interests 77,531

62,773

Total stockholders' equity $ 2,643,350

$ 2,335,821



$ 5,345,258

$ 4,889,354 Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Periods Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data)





(Fourth Quarter Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended











$ Change











$ Change



December 28,

December 29,

Favorable



December 28,

December 29,

Favorable



2019

2018

(Unfavorable)



2019

2018

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 859,428

$ 853,130

$ 6,298



$ 3,363,905

$ 3,387,726

$ (23,821) Costs and expenses:

























Cost of sales and operating expenses 640,533

667,645

27,112



2,589,085

2,646,374

57,289

Loss (gain) on sale of assets 263

237

(26)



(20,582)

709

21,291

Selling, general and administrative expenses 108,954

76,357

(32,597)



358,523

309,264

(49,259)

Restructuring and impairment charges -

-

-



-

14,965

14,965

Depreciation and amortization 86,453

85,277

(1,176)



325,510

321,192

(4,318) Total costs and expenses 836,203

829,516

(6,687)



3,252,536

3,292,504

39,968

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 270,062

50,124

219,938



364,452

159,779

204,673 Operating income 293,287

73,738

219,549



475,821

255,001

220,820 Other expense:

























Interest expense (18,586)

(20,209)

1,623



(78,674)

(86,429)

7,755

Debt extinguishment costs -

-

-



(12,126)

(23,509)

11,383

Foreign currency gain/(loss) (657)

651

(1,308)



(1,311)

(6,431)

5,120

Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries 2,967

(45)

3,012



2,967

(12,545)

15,512

Other income (expense), net 487

(3,459)

3,946



(6,671)

(7,562)

891 Total other expense (15,789)

(23,062)

7,273



(95,815)

(136,476)

40,661 Equity in net income/(loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,515

(493)

2,008



428

(550)

978 Income before income taxes 279,013

50,183

228,830



380,434

117,975

262,459 Income taxes expense 35,567

8,039

(27,528)



59,467

12,031

(47,436) Net income 243,446

42,144

201,302



320,967

105,944

215,023 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (837)

(1,496)

659



(8,367)

(4,448)

(3,919) Net income attributable to Darling $ 242,609

$ 40,648

$ 201,961



$ 312,600

$ 101,496

$ 211,104



























Basic income per share: $ 1.48

$ 0.25

$ 1.23



$ 1.90

$ 0.62

$ 1.28 Diluted income per share: $ 1.44

$ 0.24

$ 1.20



$ 1.86

$ 0.60

$ 1.26



























Number of diluted common shares: 168,152

168,379







168,378

167,910



Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Fiscal Years Ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (in thousands)









Fiscal Year Ended







December 28,

December 29, Cash flows from operating activities: 2019

2018

Net income $ 320,967

$ 105,944

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 325,510

321,192



Deferred income taxes 20,530

(16,974)



Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (20,582)

709



Loss/(gain) on disposal of subsidiaries (2,967)

12,545



Asset impairment -

2,907



Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlement (6,600)

(1,253)



Increase in long-term pension liability 1,831

1,463



Stock-based compensation expense 21,007

18,779



Debt extinguishment costs 12,126

23,509



Write-off deferred loan costs 270

320



Deferred loan cost amortization 5,846

7,870



Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (364,880)

(159,229)



Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 69,213

67,638



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (26,086)

(6,347)



Income taxes refundable/payable 9,542

(9,809)



Inventories and prepaid expenses (39,111)

2,391



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 32,436

14,534



Other 3,569

12,426





Net cash provided by operating activities 362,621

398,615 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (359,498)

(321,896)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,431)

(107,727)

Investment of unconsolidated subsidiary (2,000)

(12,250)

Proceeds from sale of investment in subsidiaries 3,671

82,760

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 18,235

19,328

Proceeds from insurance settlement 6,600

1,253

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (3,651)

(3,883)





Net cash used by investing activities (338,074)

(342,415) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 517,606

624,620

Payments on long-term debt (581,163)

(686,628)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 469,227

543,898

Payments on revolving credit facility (461,669)

(510,974)

Net cash overdraft financing 38,367

3,460

Deferred loan costs (7,027)

(9,668)

Issuance of common stock 39

182

Repurchase of common stock (19,260)

-

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (4,472)

(2,215)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (6,533)

(10,257)





Net cash used in financing activities (54,885)

(47,582) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (3,986)

(8,165) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34,324)

453 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 107,369

106,916 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 73,045

$ 107,369 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Accrued capital expenditures $ 6,487

$ 5,951

Cash paid during the period for:









Interest, net of capitalized interest $ 79,132

$ 75,006



Income taxes, net of refunds $ 29,778

$ 33,162

Non-cash operating activities:









Operating lease right of use obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities $ 40,596

$ -

Non-cash financing activities:









Debt issued for service contract assets $ 25

$ 22 Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands)









December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018 Assets:









Total current assets

$ 668,026

$ 186,258

Property, plant and equipment, net

713,489

576,384

Other assets

30,710

24,601



Total assets

$ 1,412,225

$ 787,243













Liabilities and members' equity:









Total current portion of long term debt

$ 341

$ 189

Total other current liabilities

75,802

40,619

Total long term debt

8,742

8,485

Total other long term liabilities

4,422

539

Total members' equity

1,322,918

737,411



Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 1,412,225

$ 787,243 Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands)







(Fourth Quarter Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended













$ Change











$ Change





December 31,

December 31,

Favorable



December 31,

December 31,

Favorable Revenues: 2019

2018

(Unfavorable)



2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues $ 357,857

$ 270,542

$ 87,315



$ 1,217,504

$ 677,663

$ 539,841 Expenses:

























Total costs and expenses less depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 236,149

160,004

(76,145)



869,258

490,030

(379,228)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 12,193

10,544

(1,649)



50,767

29,434

(21,333)

Blenders tax credit (430,586)

-

430,586



(430,586)

(160,394)

270,192 Total costs and expenses (182,244)

170,548

352,792



489,439

359,070

(130,369)

Operating income 540,101

99,994

440,107



728,065

318,593

409,472 Other income 340

571

(231)



2,121

1,919

202



Interest and debt expense, net (317)

(318)

1



(1,282)

(955)

(327)



Net income $ 540,124

$ 100,247

$ 439,877



$ 728,904

$ 319,557

$ 409,347 Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below: Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA

Three and twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018



(unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA December 28,

December 29,

December 28,

December 29, (U.S. dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net income attributable to Darling $ 242,609

$ 40,648

$ 312,600

$ 101,496 Depreciation and amortization 86,453

85,277

325,510

321,192 Interest expense 18,586

20,209

78,674

86,429 Income tax expense/(benefit) 35,567

8,039

59,467

12,031 Restructuring and impairment charges -

-

-

14,965 Foreign currency loss/(gain) 657

(651)

1,311

6,431 Other income (expense), net (487)

3,459

6,671

7,562 Debt extinguishment costs -

-

12,126

23,509 Loss/(gain) on disposal of subsidiaries (2,967)

45

(2,967)

12,545 Equity in net (income)/loss of Diamond Green Diesel (270,062)

(50,124)

(364,452)

(159,779) Equity in net income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (1,515)

493

(428)

550 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 837

1,496

8,367

4,448

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 109,678

$ 108,891

$ 436,879

$ 431,379 Foreign currency exchange impact 2,149 (1) -

16,898 (1) -

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 111,827

$ 108,891

$ 453,777

$ 431,379 DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 276,146

$ 55,268

$ 389,416

$ 174,013

















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 385,824

$ 164,159

$ 826,295

$ 605,392

(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended December 28, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.11 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.76 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended December 29, 2018 of €1.00:USD$1.14 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.76, respectively. The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019 of €1.00:USD$1.12 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75 as compared to the average rate for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2018 of €1.00:USD$1.18 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, respectively. About Darling Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2019 financial results at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please refer to access code 10139036. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected. The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through March 4, 2020, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10139036. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at December 28, 2019. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities and 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization. Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: {This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the Unites States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; escalation in the outbreak of the coronavirus; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, including our ongoing enterprise resource planning project; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the likely exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.} For More Information, contact: Jim Stark, Vice President, Investor Relations Email : james.stark@darlingii.com 5601 MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75038 Phone : 972-281-4823 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2019-financial-results-301011074.html SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. 04:50p DARLING INGREDIENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO.. AQ 04:36p DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2019 Financial Resu.. PR 08:01a DARLING INGREDIENTS : Diamond Green Diesel to Enhance Distribution Logistics Per.. PR 02/20 DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2019 Ear.. PR 02/20 DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : annual earnings release 01/15 DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex.. AQ 01/02 DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form.. AQ 2019 DARLING INGREDIENTS : Aryaka Cloud-First WAN offering Disrupts Traditional SD-WA.. AQ 2019 DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. ADDRESSES G : Splitting Investor Relations And ESG Role.. PR 2019 DARLING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ