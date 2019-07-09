Darling Ingredients : Opens Nature Safe Organic Fertilizer Plant in Fremont, NE

IRVING, Texas, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) announces the opening on July 1, 2019 of its third organic fertilizer production facility in Fremont, NE. The facility is located on a 10-acre site with the ability to produce 35,000 tons of Nature Safe Natural & Organic Fertilizers® annually. The new plant and finished product storage is designed to meet the needs of organic growers operating in the central region of the United States. Darling has operated Nature Safe out of its original Henderson, Kentucky plant since the early 1990s, where it will continue to produce premium fertilizer for customers in the midwest, northeast, and southeast regions of the country. Darling announced the opening of a new organic fertilizer plant in Turlock, CA on January 2nd of this year to serve the west.

"The company is focused on a US growth strategy where it could leverage Darling's diverse supply of animal ingredients into the organic fertilizer market," says Mike Manning, Darling's VP of Organic Fertilizer and Innovation. With long-established US rendering facilities that produce feather meal, blood meal, and meat and bone meal, the company's Nature Safe brand produces the highest quality organic fertilizers on the market with cost-effective proficiency. The Nebraska organic fertilizer facility will utilize product from several nearby Darling rendering plants.

The Fremont plant began production July 1st, and brought on a new management team. Pat Wiegert joins Darling Ingredients as Plant Manager and Kirk Carls, Central Regional Commercial Business Manager, will execute Nature Safe's central region go-to-market strategies.

About Darling

