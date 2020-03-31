Darling Ingredients : to Participate at the G.research 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Virtual Symposium

IRVING, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat during the G.research 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Virtual Symposium. The fireside chat is being held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Randy will be joined by Brad Phillips, Chief Financial Officer, and John Bullock, Chief Strategy Officer.

G.research in conjunction with Gabelli Funds, is hosting the 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium and the Darling Ingredients investor fireside chat will be webcast and accessible via the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, and natural casings. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

