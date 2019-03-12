Log in
Darling Ingredients : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Growth Stock Conference and G. Research 5th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

03/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

IRVING, Texas, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) (the "Company") today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat during the 31th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA, on Tuesday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. PT and will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.  Randy will be joined by Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Melissa Gaither, Vice President Investor Relations and Global Communications.

Additionally, Mr. Stuewe is scheduled to present at the G. Research 5th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on March 26 at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The investor fireside chat and presentation will be webcast and accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.  With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, and natural casings.  The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For More Information, contact:



Melissa A. Gaither, V.P. Investor Relations and Global Communications



251 O'Connor Ridge Blvd., Suite 300


Email: mgaither@darlingii.com

Irving, Texas 75038


Phone:  972-717-0300

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-to-present-at-the-31st-annual-roth-growth-stock-conference-and-g-research-5th-annual-waste--environmental-services-symposium-300811243.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
