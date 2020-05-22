Log in
DART GROUP PLC    DTG   GB00B1722W11

Dart : UK holiday company Jet2 to restart flights, holidays programme on July 1

05/22/2020 | 03:08pm EDT
People look out at a Jet2.com aircraft from the departures area of Lanzarote Airport, in Lanzarote

Jet2, Britain's second-biggest holiday company, will restart its flights and holidays programme on July 1, it said in a statement on Friday.

The company, owned by Dart Group Plc, in April cancelled all fights and holidays until mid-June due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has hammered global travel demand.

"In view of the ongoing travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on July 1st", Jet2 said.

The company said it was contacting customers who were due to travel before July 1 to discuss their options, one of which is re-booking their holiday to a later date.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

