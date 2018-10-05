Dart Mining NL : DTM Diversity Policy 2018 posted by Dart Mining on 5 Oct 2018

~*~

Diversity Policy

~*~

Dart Mining NL, ABN: 84 119 904 880 (Company)

1. Introduction This policy: (a) supports the commitment of Dart Mining NL (Company) and its controlled entities (Group) to an inclusive workplace that embraces and values diversity; (b) provides a framework for new and existing diversity-related initiatives, objectives, strategies and programs within the business of the Group; (c) supports the commitment of the Group to informing shareholders regarding its progress towards implementation and achievement of its diversity objectives; and (d) supports the commitment of the Company to compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.

2. Benefits of diversity

2.1 Diversity refers to the variety of differences between people in an organisation. Diversity encompasses gender, race, ethnicity, disability, age, sexual orientation, family responsibilities. cultural background and more.

2.2 Diversity is a key strategic asset of the Group. Improving diversity is therefore a key strategic focus.

2.3 The Group's commitment to diversity forms part of its merit-based organisational culture dedicated to the recruitment and retention of the best available talent at all levels, up to and including the Board.

2.4 The Group believes that embracing diversity in its workforce contributes to the achievement of its corporate objectives and enhances its reputation. It enables the Group to: (a) recruit the right people from a diverse pool of talented candidates; (b) make more informed and innovative decisions, drawing on the wide range of ideas, experiences, approaches and perspectives that employees from diverse backgrounds, with differing skill sets, bring to their roles; and



(c)better represent the diversity of its stakeholders and markets.

3. Commitment to diversity

3.1 The Group is committed to achieving the goals of: (a) providing access to equal opportunities at work based on merit; and (b) fostering a corporate culture that embraces and values diversity.

3.2 We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome people from a diverse set of backgrounds.

4. Board composition and selection

4.1

The Company's Board Charter provides that the board of directors of the Company (Board) should be made up of directors:

(a) with an appropriate range of skills, experience and expertise;

(b) who can understand and competently deal with current and emerging business issues; and

(c)who can effectively review and challenge the performance of management, and exercise independent judgment.

4.2 The Board has established a Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The objective of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is to help the Board to achieve its objective of ensuring that it has an effective composition, size and commitment to adequately discharge its responsibilities and duties. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee's responsibilities are set out in the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter (which is available on the Group's website). Its responsibilities include, among others: (a) identifying and recommending to the Board nominees for membership of the Board, including the chief executive officer; (b) identifying and assessing the necessary and desirable competencies and characteristics for Board membership, and regularly assessing the extent to which those competencies and characteristics are represented on the Board; (c) developing and implementing processes to identify and assess necessary and desirable competencies and characteristics for board members; and (d) ensuring succession plans are in place to maintain an appropriate balance of skills on the board and reviewing those plans;

4.3 The Nomination Committee's procedure for identifying, assessing and selecting candidates for appointment as directors is set out in the Nomination Committee Charter. The Nomination Committee's policy as set out in the Nomination Committee Charter includes making suitably extensive enquiries to find candidates from non-traditional sources.

4.4 The Nomination Committee has regard to gender diversity objectives in Board recruitment, Board performance evaluation and succession planning processes.

5. Recruitment of employees and senior management The Group is committed to ensuring equal employment opportunity for all of its employees and senior management, based on merit, ability, performance and potential, in a way that contributes to the achievement of its corporate objectives, including diversity.

6. Objectives for achieving gender diversity

6.1

For the financial year ending 2018 and in subsequent financial years, the Board will:

(a) establish measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity; and

(b) annually review and assess both the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and the Group's progress in achieving them.

7. Roles and responsibilities Every employee within the Group is responsible for supporting and maintaining the Group's corporate culture, including its commitment to diversity in the workplace.

8. Review and changes to this policy

8.1 The Board will review this policy periodically as necessary to ensure it complies with any applicable legal requirements and remains relevant and effective.

8.2 The Board may change this policy from time to time by resolution.

8.3 This policy is not contractual in nature. 8.4 This policy is not a promise of continued employment or of the benefits of that employment. 9. Interaction with other legislation This policy applies to the extent that it does not conflict with equal employment opportunity and anti-discrimination legislation in jurisdictions in which the Group operates. 10. Questions

Any questions about this policy should be directed to the Company Secretary.

Dart Mining NL

[DATE]