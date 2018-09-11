Exploration Update: Dorchap Lithium Project posted by Dart Mining on 11 Sep 2018

ASX Release

10 September, 2018

EXPLORATION UPDATE: DORCHAP LITHIUM PROJECT

Dart Mining recently announced the appointment of international geological contracting and consulting group RSC (DTM ASX 21 June 2018), and a successful capital raising through an Entitlement Offer and shortfall placement, raising a total amount of $1.927M (DTM ASX 24 July 2018). The company has subsequently commenced an aggressive lithium exploration program at the Dorchap Lithium Project near Eskdale in North East Victoria. The field work program is designed to rapidly ground check targets identified during the extensive helicopter surveys carried out in late February and early March 2018. This survey identified some 184 potential pegmatite targets across the company's tenement holdings. Previously reported assay results from the initial reconnaissance ground check sampling (DTM ASX 10 May 2018) were very encouraging and prompted the fast-track expansion of the exploration program currently underway.

The current field program continues to assess the helicopter targets with ground crews of up to 3 geologists and field assistants being assigned to the project, further supported by external consultants.

The initial exploration focus was on an area previously identified as Dorchap North (DTM ASX 10 May 2018); this area has now been re-defined to include the Eskdale, Wilson's, Boone's, Blair's and Gosport Target Areas - Figure 1. A key lithium mineral known as Petalite has already been identified within dykes in the Boones area with grab samples showing up to 0.88% Li2O in outcrop (ASX 10 May 2018). Exploration across the Boones area has recently been completed with detailed mapping and sampling informing the target selection for planned percussion (RC) drilling. Drill program design for the initial phase of drilling (Figure 1) has now entered the permitting phase with a detailed schedule developed that indicates an application for a Standard Work Plan could be approved as early as mid to late November; this would provide initial drill results prior to the end of December.

While Phase 1 drill permitting is underway, field crews have moved onto the Gosport group of dykes: this is another key target area within the northern end of the Dorchap dyke swarm (Figure 1). Sampling of the Gosport group of dykes has already produced significant chip sample results of up to 4m @ 1.13% Li2O with the lithium mineral Spodumene identified by XRD (DTM ASX 3 April 2017). Helicopter targets within this area will be mapped and sampled as a priority.

Drilling is planned over several phases to allow fast track testing of several pegmatite dykes where drill access is more easily established with minimal ground disturbance. This staged approach should allow timely work plan approvals and drilling to be underway mid to late November, generating assay results during December. The initial drill testing will only target four dykes to simplify permitting while subsequent drill phases will be designed to test additional dykes more extensively into early 2019. Ongoing field checks are anticipated to continue to identify new dykes that require follow-up exploration and potential for drill testing.

Figure 1. Dorchap Lithium Project - Tenements and Pegmatite Target areas (Northern Dorchap Dyke Swarm).

