DASAN Zhone : DZS appoints renowned mobile exec Kai Uebach as President, EMEA

03/31/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Hanover, Germany, 31 March, 2020 - Prominent mobile communications executive Kai Uebach has joined access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platform leader DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI or 'DZS' or the 'Company') as President of its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) business unit. Uebach, who took over his new role on 16 March, brings a wide array of professional experience to the Company in managing, restructuring and realigning as well as building international companies in EMEA and Asia.

'With the emergence of 5G leading the way to a hyper-connected world and massive transformation in the communications industry, we are delighted to have someone of Kai's caliber and experience leading our operations in EMEA,' said Yung Kim, CEO of DZS. 'His deep expertise with project management, mergers and acquisitions, sales, strategy and business development in all aspects of wireless and wireline communications globally will be a catalyst to our aspirations across these regions. He is a great fit for our accelerating company, and I look forward to his contributions.'

Prior to joining DZS, Uebach held various management, supervisory and executive board positions at leading companies such as Golden Towers BTS Vietnam; TalkPool AG Switzerland; Telecel Globe, a sub holding of Orascom Telecom with four mobile operators in Africa; Belarus mobile operator MDC VELCOM and with various start-ups. From 2003 to 2007, he was President, Siemens Mobile Networks for the EMEA region and in charge of merging the Siemens division with the then newly created Nokia Siemens Networks.

'I look forward to being part of the DZS family and to forging ahead with the company's focus on next generation broadband, passive optical LAN, as well as the emerging 5G markets', says Uebach. 'The DZS EMEA business unit brings great innovation, insight, and resources into the Company that is well-aligned with our future growth. As the world moves toward hyper-broadband and hyper-connectivity, I see world-class solutions from DZS enabling operators, service providers, and enterprises alike globally to capitalize on this transformation and lead the way to a new generation of services.'

About DZS

DasanZhone Solutions Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) (or 'DZS') is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. Over 1000 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 115 countries globally rely on DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing based in the USA and Germany, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, and value-added partners engaged locally, the expertise and resources of DZS are uniquely positioned to bring world-class solutions to service providers, operators, and enterprises who are ready to aggressively deploy next generation technologies, transform their businesses, and compete to win.

Disclaimer

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 17:35:07 UTC
