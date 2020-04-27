Log in
DASAN Zhone Solutions Sets First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

04/27/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Alameda, Calif. - April 27, 2020 - DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or the 'Company' or 'DZS'), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

DZS management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-742-9182
International number: 602-563-8857
Conference ID: 1668748

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay hereand via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 15, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056
International replay number: 404-537-3406
Replay ID: 1668748

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. Over 1,200 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 120 countries globally rely on DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing based in the USA and Germany, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, and value-added partners engaged locally, the expertise and resources of DZS are positioned to bring world-class solutions to service providers, operators, and enterprises who are ready to aggressively deploy next generation technologies, transform their businesses, and compete to win.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DZS logo, and DASAN Zhone Solutions product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or products names are all subject to change without notice.

Contacts

DASAN Zhone Solutions
Blair King, Vice President Finance
Tel: 510-777-7386
E: ir@dasanzhone.com

DZSI Strategic Communications
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
Tel: 949-574-3860
E: dzsi@gatewayir.com

Disclaimer

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 07:27:09 UTC
