DZS-KEYMILE showcases its freedom of choice advantage at FTTH Conference 2019

New Choices and Value from the 2nd largest Publicly-traded Supplier of FTTH Solutions

HANOVER, Germany, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS-KEYMILE, a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced it will be a Gold Sponsor of the FTTH Conference 2019 in Amsterdam from 12 to 14 March 2019. The company will be presenting its extensive joint portfolio of FTTX access networks under the umbrella of DZS for the first time at stand G16 during the FTTH conference at RAI Amsterdam.

In January 2019, KEYMILE was acquired by DZS, a leading provider of network access solutions. The expanded product portfolio gives network operators worldwide the freedom to choose among a broad selection of industry-leading solutions for ultra-fast broadband connections. The MileGate Fibre Series optical MSAN is ideal for FTTH/FTTB applications in P2P network structures, while for passive networks DZS-KEYMILE provides the V-Series OLTs supporting GPON and new 10Gig technologies XGS-PON and NG-PON2. These solutions will be on display, together with DZS-KEYMILE’s G.fast DPUs that support G.fast 106 MHz and 212 MHz for up to 2 Gbps per subscriber, and new FiberLANTM products which were launched in January 2019.

“When combined with freedom of choice, operators can architect their networks with the latest 10G technologies for scale, and also leverage SDN control and NFV capabilities to improve their management and operations.” said Lothar Schwemm, CEO, DZS-KEYMILE. “As a broadband industry pioneer, DZS is leading the industry with a fully-open and broadband standards-based interoperability business model to give our both network agility and the ability to rapidly scale out fiber networks.”

As part of the “Design, planning, and building an FTTH network in Rural Areas” workshop track on Day 1 of the event, DZS-KEYMILE will co-present The Isle of Wight Full Fibre Project, a 90 min session from 16:00 – 17:30. The Isle of Wight is a relatively small rural area of <150 sq mi with >140,000 residents and abundant holiday visitors. Peter Kemp from DZS-KEYMILE UK will share KEYMILE’s contribution to The Isle of Wight Full Fibre Project, alongside experts from Wightfibre, Teleste, Genexis and Hexatronic UK. This workshop session will detail many of the experiences and lessons learned from this interesting and challenging project.

About KEYMILE

KEYMILE develops and produces telecommunication systems for broadband access. Network operators worldwide use the products to provide top bandwidth to subscribers cost-efficiently and flexibly. The portfolio covers access solutions for all types of FTTx network architectures: based on optical fibre for active and passive optical networks and on copper with VDSL/vectoring/G.fast technology. Furthermore, KEYMILE develops solutions for the integration of software-defined networking technologies in access networks. The company is headquartered in Germany. Since the beginning of 2019, KEYMILE is part of DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZS), a global leader in network access solutions.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies—including broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 20 countries worldwide.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo, and all DASAN Zhone product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or products names are all subject to change without notice.

