DASSAULT AVIATION

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/14 12:30:00 pm
1413.5 EUR   +0.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Dassault Aviation : Availability of the 2018 Annual Financial Report

0
03/14/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

Saint-Cloud, 14 March 2019

Availability of the complete version of the 2018 Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2018

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2018 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2018 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets

Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com,in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2019" section.

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 18:03:02 UTC
Latest news on DASSAULT AVIATION
02:04pDASSAULT AVIATION : Availability of the 2018 Annual Financial Report
PU
01:44pDASSAULT AVIATION : 2018 Annual Financial Report
PU
01:22pDASSAULT AVIATION : 2018 Annual Financial Report
GL
03/07'TRAIL OF CORRUPTION' IN RAFALE DEAL : Rahul Gandhi
AQ
03/06MODI GUILTY OF GRAFT IN RAFALE : Congress
AQ
03/06DASSAULT AVIATION : India says confidential Rafale files stolen; SC questions go..
AQ
03/06DASSAULT AVIATION : Modi guilty of corruption in Rafale, Congress says
AQ
03/06DASSAULT AVIATION : PM Modi misused his office to benefit Dassault Aviation, say..
AQ
03/04DASSAULT AVIATION : First batch of French-made Rafael jets to arrive in India in..
AQ
02/28AIRBUS : Dassault Aviation eyes growth for 2019 as 2018 profits rise
RE
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 280 M
EBIT 2019 534 M
Net income 2019 609 M
Finance 2019 4 230 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 18,74
P/E ratio 2020 16,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 11 745 M
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 719 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Didier Gondoin General Manager-Technical
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION16.78%13 293
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.94%213 078
AIRBUS SE39.21%102 702
TEXTRON12.92%12 244
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD8.87%4 196
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 101
