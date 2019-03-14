Dassault Aviation : Availability of the 2018 Annual Financial Report

Saint-Cloud, 14 March 2019

Availability of the complete version of the 2018 Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2018

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2018 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2018 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets

Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com,in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2019" section.