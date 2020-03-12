Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Aviation    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : Availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Saint-Cloud, March 12, 2020

Availability of the complete version of the 2019 Annual Financial Report

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2019 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2019 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com,in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2020" and "Finance / Publications / 2020 Publications" sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications

Stéphane Fort - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Armelle Gary - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 84 24 - armelle.gary@dassault-aviation.com

78, quai Marcel-Dassault - 92552 Saint-Cloud Cedex 300 - France - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 00

1

Head office: 9, rond-point des Champs-ÉlyséesMarcel-Dassault - 75008 Paris - France - a Société Anonyme (limited company) with capital of €66,789,624 - Paris Trade Register No. 712 042 456

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 16:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DASSAULT AVIATION
01:10pDASSAULT AVIATION : 2019 Annual Financial Report
PU
01:00pDASSAULT AVIATION : Availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report
PU
12:40pDASSAULT AVIATION : Availability of the complete version of the 2019 Annual Fina..
GL
03/03THE STORE : the new Dassault Aviation online shop
AQ
03/03THE STORE : the new Dassault Aviation online shop
GL
02/29DASSAULT AVIATION : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
02/27DASSAULT AVIATION : 2019 Results Financial Press Release
PU
02/27DASSAULT AVIATION : expects lower net sales in 2020
RE
02/27DASSAULT AVIATION : Availability of a short form of the 2019 Annual Financial Re..
GL
02/27DASSAULT AVIATION : Financial Release - Full year 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 467 M
EBIT 2020 421 M
Net income 2020 564 M
Finance 2020 3 897 M
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 6 875 M
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 377,27  €
Last Close Price 827,00  €
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION-29.32%7 748
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-29.09%106 481
AIRBUS SE-34.32%75 595
TEXTRON-23.57%6 884
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-0.13%4 122
AVICOPTER PLC-6.56%3 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group