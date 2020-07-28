Log in
DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
Dassault Aviation: DASSAULT AVIATION AND THE ACE AERO PARTENAIRES FUND

07/28/2020

DASSAULT AVIATION
AND THE ACE AERO PARTENAIRES FUND

(Saint-Cloud, France, July 28th 2020) – Dassault Aviation welcomes the creation of the ACE Aéro Partenaires investment fund.

This initiative was announced last June by Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery. The four industrial companies Airbus, Safran, Thales and Dassault Aviation launched a call for tenders and selected the Tikehau fund and its subsidiary ACE.

The ACE Aero Partenaires fund is a key lever to support SMEs and Mid-Caps in the civil aviation industry severely affected by the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dassault Aviation will contribute €13 million to ACE Aero Partenaires. Contributions from the French government, main contractors and Tikehau Capital, the fund manager, will enable the fund to count on an initial amount of €630 million, higher than the €500 million planned. The objective remains a total fund raising of €1 billion.

"This success demonstrates the strategic nature of civil aeronautics in terms of employment, technology and foreign trade. Such a commitment, which is set to grow with the contribution of other investors, will effectively help the exceptional French aerospace supply chain, which is the basis of our industry," said Eric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation. It is about supporting the most fragile companies, preserving skills, encouraging digital modernization and environmental transition. The solidarity and cohesion of our eco-system have been exemplary for more than a century. Dassault Aviation is proud to be part of this tradition, which is one of the foundations of the dynamism of the aeronautics industry in our country".

 

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7,3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

 

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications   
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Photos HD : mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

Vidéos HD : mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

