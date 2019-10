Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 6 898 M EBIT 2019 593 M Net income 2019 654 M Finance 2019 4 596 M Yield 2019 1,80% P/E ratio 2019 15,1x P/E ratio 2020 15,2x EV / Sales2019 0,83x EV / Sales2020 1,07x Capitalization 10 350 M Chart DASSAULT AVIATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 1 633,82 € Last Close Price 1 245,00 € Spread / Highest target 56,3% Spread / Average Target 31,2% Spread / Lowest Target 6,83% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DASSAULT AVIATION 2.89% 11 378 BOEING COMPANY (THE) 16.50% 214 094 AIRBUS SE 39.61% 101 055 TEXTRON 3.39% 11 267 AVICOPTER PLC 20.24% 3 704 AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD --.--% 3 275