DASSAULT AVIATION (AM)
  Report  
Dassault Aviation : Press Release "Signature of an amicable settlement with Safran"

09/06/2018 | 07:17am CEST

COMMUNICATION DEPARTMENT

Signature of an amicable settlement with Safran

(Saint-Cloud, France, September 06, 2018) - Dassault Aviation signed with Safran an amicable settlement putting an end to their dispute concerning the Silvercrest engine planned to equip the Falcon 5X.

Further to the termination of the Silvercrest contract, to the end of the Falcon 5X program and to the launch of the new Falcon, later named Falcon 6X, Dassault Aviation and Safran have entered into negotiations leading to the signature of an amicable settlement putting an end to their dispute concerning the Silvercrest engine planned to equip the Falcon 5X.

Pursuant to this agreement, Dassault Aviation will receive a compensation from Safran amounting USD 280 million, the other terms and conditions of the program that were applicable to the Silvercrest contract remaining unaffected, in particular the cash contribution already paid by Safran ; this will have a positive impact on Dassault Aviation 2018's results.

Moreover, Dassault Aviation and Safran group subsidiaries that are partners on the Falcon 6X, signed contracts for the supply of equipments for this new program.

* * *

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.

www.dassault-aviation.com

Twitter: @Dassault_OnAir

Contacts:

Corporate Communication

Investor Relations

Stéphane Fort

Armelle Gary

Mathieu Durand

Tel : +33 (0)1 47 11 84 24

Tel : +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90

armelle.gary@dassault-aviation.com

Tel : +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88

stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

78, Quai Marcel Dassault - 92552 Saint-Cloud Cedex 300 - France - Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 40 00 - Fax: +33 (0)1 47 11 87 40

Head office: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 Paris - France - French limit company (S.A.) with a registered capital of €66,789,624 - 712 042 456 RCS Paris

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
