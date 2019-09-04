Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Aviation    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dassault Aviation : Thales posts higher H1 profits, tones down sales growth guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 01:05am EDT
The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - French defence electronics group Thales reported higher first-half profits on Wednesday but toned down its organic sales growth outlook for the full year, citing a slowdown in the commercial space market.

Thales said that given an expected fall of around 10% in the sales of its global space business, it now eyed 2019 organic sales growth at the lower end of its previous guidance of 3-4%.

"The wait-and-see attitude of clients in the commercial telecoms satellite market can rationally be explained by technological changes," Chief Executive Patrice Caine told reporters, citing an increasing sophistication in satellites.

He added that he nonetheless expected that market to grow by 5% a year over the next 10 years. The group confirmed all its other financial goals for 2019, saying it would continue to benefit from positive trends in the majority of its markets.

First-half earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 8% from last year to 820 million euros while reported sales grew 9.9% to 8.2 billion euros, reflecting the recent acquisition of Gemalto. Sales were down 0.5% when excluding the effect of acquisitions and currencies.

The group reiterated that for 2019 it expected an order intake slightly over 18 billion euros and an EBIT of between 1.98 billion euros and 2 billion euros, which factors in the contribution of the recently-acquired Gemalto business.

Thales, in which the French state has a stake of 25.7% while Dassault Aviation has a 24.7% stake, has consolidated Gemalto's activities from April 1 onwards.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Michel Rose)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DASSAULT AVIATION 0.77% 1310 Real-time Quote.8.26%
THALES -1.18% 104.35 Real-time Quote.2.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DASSAULT AVIATION
01:05aDASSAULT AVIATION : Thales posts higher H1 profits, tones down sales growth guid..
RE
07/17Aerospace firm Latecoere appoints advisor to examine Searchlight's bid
RE
07/17Saint-Gobain Appoints Vice President for Corporate Strategy
DJ
07/11DASSAULT AVIATION : Valérie Guillemet becomes first female member of Dassault Av..
GL
07/11Valérie Guillemet becomes first female member of Dassault Aviation's Executiv..
GL
07/03Big French Industry Players Sign AI Manifesto
DJ
07/03AI FOR HUMANITY : French industry engages on Artificial Intelligence
AQ
07/02DASSAULT AVIATION : Acquisition of the business aviation activities of RUAG in G..
GL
07/01Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
RE
06/21DASSAULT AVIATION : Sarkissian expects Armenia to have joint research center wit..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 602 M
EBIT 2019 554 M
Net income 2019 626 M
Finance 2019 4 727 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 10 890 M
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 591,09  €
Last Close Price 1 310,00  €
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Didier Gondoin General Manager-Technical
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION8.26%11 941
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.90%204 877
AIRBUS SE48.43%107 429
TEXTRON-5.11%10 356
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD28.75%4 189
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group