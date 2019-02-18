Dassault Aviation

at the Aero India Show in Bangalore

Saint-Cloud, France, 18 February 2019 - The Dassault Aviation group is particularly happy to be able to present its dual military and civil know-how at the 2019 Aero India Show to be held in Bangalore (India) from 20 to 24 February.

In the defense sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is our longest standing export customer and has been flying Dassault aircraft since 1953. The acquisition contract for 36 Rafale - signed in 2016 - and the modernization of the Mirage 2000 I/TI are a continuation of this historic partnership.

In the field of business aviation, the Falcon fleet in service in India stands at 25 aircraft, with a positive outlook.

The highlights of the Dassault Aviation participation in the Aero India Show 2019 are:

the presentation of three French Air Force Rafale, with a daily flight display,

the presentation of a Falcon 2000S.

the display of the first Falcon 2000 cockpit front section built by Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) in its Nagpur plant.

A Falcon 8X will also be present for the inauguration of the show. With its range of 6,450 nm and its optimized aerodynamic configuration, the flagship of the Falcon family is ideally suited to the needs of Indian companies and local operating conditions (high temperatures and altitudes).

We will be delivering the first Indian Rafales in a few months and the Nagpur plant is ramping up for complete assembly and subsequent flight of the Falcon 2000. In addition to the DRAL JV, Dassault Aviation ensures industrial production in India through a vast procurement network already consisting of dozens of companies.

"Dassault Aviation's involvement in the Aero India Show reflects our desire to continue the partnership that has existed between ourselves and India for 65 years now and to guarantee long-term investment in this country, thereby fulfilling our commitment to the "Make in India" policy. We are proud to supply the Indian forces with the best possible equipment and to provide the Indian economy with the most modern industrial facilities and skills. Today and tomorrow, we will do everything we can to meet India's future needs for military and business aircraft", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

