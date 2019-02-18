Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Aviation    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dassault Aviation at the Aero India Show in Bangalore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 02:03am EST

 

Dassault Aviation
at the Aero India Show in Bangalore

Saint-Cloud, France, 18 February 2019 - The Dassault Aviation group is particularly happy to be able to present its dual military and civil know-how at the 2019 Aero India Show to be held in Bangalore (India) from 20 to 24 February.

In the defense sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is our longest standing export customer and has been flying Dassault aircraft since 1953. The acquisition contract for 36 Rafale - signed in 2016 - and the modernization of the Mirage 2000 I/TI are a continuation of this historic partnership.

In the field of business aviation, the Falcon fleet in service in India stands at 25 aircraft, with a positive outlook.

The highlights of the Dassault Aviation participation in the Aero India Show 2019 are:

  • the presentation of three French Air Force Rafale, with a daily flight display,
  • the presentation of a Falcon 2000S.
  • the display of the first Falcon 2000 cockpit front section built by Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) in its Nagpur plant.

A Falcon 8X will also be present for the inauguration of the show. With its range of 6,450 nm and its optimized aerodynamic configuration, the flagship of the Falcon family is ideally suited to the needs of Indian companies and local operating conditions (high temperatures and altitudes).

We will be delivering the first Indian Rafales in a few months and the Nagpur plant is ramping up for complete assembly and subsequent flight of the Falcon 2000. In addition to the DRAL JV, Dassault Aviation ensures industrial production in India through a vast procurement network already consisting of dozens of companies.

"Dassault Aviation's involvement in the Aero India Show reflects our desire to continue the partnership that has existed between ourselves and India for 65 years now and to guarantee long-term investment in this country, thereby fulfilling our commitment to the "Make in India" policy. We are proud to supply the Indian forces with the best possible equipment and to provide the Indian economy with the most modern industrial facilities and skills. Today and tomorrow, we will do everything we can to meet India's future needs for military and business aircraft", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

*   *   *

About Dassault Aviation:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.

www.dassault-aviation.com
Twitter: @Dassault_OnAir

*   *    *

Press contacts:

Corporate Communications                      
Stéphane Fort                                               
Mathieu Durand
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90                             
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88
stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com          
mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

For high-definition photos:
http://mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com/

For high-definition videos:
http://mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com/

Attachment

dassault.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DASSAULT AVIATION
02:03aDassault Aviation at the Aero India Show in Bangalore
GL
02:03aDASSAULT AVIATION : at the Aero India Show in Bangalore
GL
02/15DASSAULT AVIATION : Even former French president says 'chowkidar chor hai', says..
AQ
02/13DASSAULT AVIATION : CAG report on Rafale deal raises concerns on Letter of Comfo..
AQ
02/13DASSAULT AVIATION : CAG report says NDA deal cheaper by 2.86 per cent from UPA d..
AQ
02/13AIRBUS : Hard Brexit would doom future merger of UK, Franco-German fighter proje..
RE
02/07DASSAULT AVIATION : Qatar receives 1st batch of 36 Rafale fighter jets
AQ
02/07DASSAULT AVIATION : Airbus and Dassault Aviation sign Joint Concept Study contra..
AQ
02/06DASSAULT AVIATION : Qatar receives first Rafale jet from France
AQ
02/06DASSAULT AVIATION : Qatar receives first Rafale fighter jet
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 951 M
EBIT 2018 440 M
Net income 2018 570 M
Finance 2018 4 181 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 18,55
P/E ratio 2019 17,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 10 980 M
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 704 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Didier Gondoin General Manager-Technical
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION9.17%12 401
BOEING COMPANY (THE)29.60%236 147
AIRBUS SE32.18%97 311
TEXTRON19.20%13 319
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD5.77%4 085
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 764
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.