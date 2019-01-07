Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Aviation    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION (AM)
News 
News

Dassault Aviation : business jet deliveries down, Rafale higher

01/07/2019 | 01:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Dassault Aviation logo is pictured during EBACE in Geneva

PARIS (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation business jet deliveries fell last year while deliveries of the Rafale warplane rose and new orders for both categories were also higher, the French jetmaker said on Monday.

The family-controlled company said it had handed over 41 new Falcon business jets in 2018, down from 49 a year earlier, while deliveries of a dozen Rafale fighters rose from nine a year earlier and were three quarters for export, with three going to France.

Dassault said it had taken orders for 42 Falcon jets last year, staying just ahead of deliveries, after the cancellation of five jets linked to the now-abandoned Falcon 5X programme.

Orders were up from 38 business jets in 2017.

On the military side, the planemaker booked 12 Rafale export orders from Qatar.

Its end-year backlog of unfilled orders was virtually unchanged at 101 Rafale and 53 Falcon at the end of December.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 974 M
EBIT 2018 398 M
Net income 2018 551 M
Finance 2018 4 311 M
Yield 2018 1,30%
P/E ratio 2018 18,51
P/E ratio 2019 15,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 10 116 M
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 778 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Didier Gondoin General Manager-Technical
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION0.58%11 526
BOEING COMPANY (THE)1.42%185 744
AIRBUS SE1.38%75 298
TEXTRON1.94%11 390
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD1.03%3 911
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 679
