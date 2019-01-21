Log in
01/21/2019 | 05:03am EST

Dassault Aviation signs a binding agreement
 to acquire ExecuJet's MRO operations

Saint-Cloud, France, January 21st 2019 - Dassault Aviation and Luxaviation announced today the acquisition by Dassault Aviation of the worldwide maintenance activities of ExecuJet, a Luxaviation subsidiary.

The integration process will be phased in 2019, after administrative authorizations have been obtained.

"The acquisition of ExecuJet's MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) operations will strengthen Dassault Aviation's global footprint, especially in Asia-Pacific, Oceania, Middle-East and Africa. With ExecuJet, we will continue the development of our high-quality customer support network, while growing our Falcon market share", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

"Since 1991, the ExecuJet network has gained confidence of clients operating a variety of aircraft types. I am very pleased with this opportunity, to develop our MRO business within the Dassault network", said Graeme Duckworth ExecuJet's MRO Executive Vice-President.
*   *   *

About Dassault Aviation:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.


https://www.dassault-aviation.com/fr/
Twitter: @Dassault_OnAir

*   *   *

Press contacts:

Corporate Communication                                       
Stéphane Fort                                                              
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90                                           
Stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com     
                  
Investor Relations

Armelle Gary
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 24
armelle.gary@dassault-aviation.com
  
Falcon Communication                                            
Vadim Feldzer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 44 13
vadim.feldzer@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

dassault.png


