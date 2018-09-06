Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Aviation    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION (AM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dassault Aviation : to Receive $280 Million From Safran After Silvercrest Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:37am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Dassault Aviation said Thursday that it will receive $280 million in compensation from Safran, after the two companies reached a settlement ending their dispute over the Silvercrest engine planned for the Falcon 5X business jet.

The settlement will have a positive impact on Dassault's 2018 results, the company said.

"Other terms and conditions of the program that were applicable to the Silvercrest contract remaining unaffected, in particular the cash contribution already paid by Safran," Dassault said in its statement.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DASSAULT AVIATION -2.53% 1544 Real-time Quote.18.96%
SAFRAN -0.95% 109.1 Real-time Quote.26.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DASSAULT AVIATION
07:37aDASSAULT AVIATION : to Receive $280 Million From Safran After Silvercrest Settle..
DJ
07:17aDASSAULT AVIATION : Press Release "Signature of an amicable settlement with Safr..
PU
07:02aDASSAULT AVIATION : Signature of an amicable settlement with Safran
GL
07:02aDASSAULT AVIATION : Signature of an amicable settlement with Safran
AQ
09/04Lockheed to make wings for F-16 jet in India with partner Tata
RE
08/31DASSAULT AVIATION : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
08/26DASSAULT AVIATION : Congress demands detailed inquiry into Rafale jet deal
AQ
08/24DASSAULT AVIATION : Airworthiness Directives; Dassault Aviation Airplanes
AQ
08/10DASSAULT AVIATION : Airworthiness Directives; Dassault Aviation Airplanes
AQ
08/07DASSAULT AVIATION : Internal notes cited loss of l1 status for rafale if plane w..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Dassault Aviation Future Fighter 
07/20DASSAULT AVIATION's (DUAVF) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
07/20Dassault Aviation reports 1H results 
06/21REUTERS : Canada could make it harder for U.S. to win fighter jet bid 
04/25Airbus, Dassault partner on new fighter project 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 913 M
EBIT 2018 401 M
Net income 2018 572 M
Finance 2018 3 763 M
Yield 2018 1,00%
P/E ratio 2018 24,32
P/E ratio 2019 20,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 12 834 M
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 801 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Didier Gondoin General Manager-Technical
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION18.96%15 259
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.55%198 924
AIRBUS SE24.10%94 614
TEXTRON22.76%17 257
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD14.32%3 518
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD-15.00%3 478
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.