Dassault Aviation : to Receive $280 Million From Safran After Silvercrest Settlement

By Alberto Delclaux



Dassault Aviation said Thursday that it will receive $280 million in compensation from Safran, after the two companies reached a settlement ending their dispute over the Silvercrest engine planned for the Falcon 5X business jet.

The settlement will have a positive impact on Dassault's 2018 results, the company said.

"Other terms and conditions of the program that were applicable to the Silvercrest contract remaining unaffected, in particular the cash contribution already paid by Safran," Dassault said in its statement.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com