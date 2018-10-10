Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Aviation    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION (AM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rafale contract for India: clarifications by Dassault Aviation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 11:49pm CEST

Rafale contract for India: clarifications by Dassault Aviation

(Saint-Cloud, France, October 10, 2018) - Within the framework of the September 2016 Inter-Government Agreement between France and India, Dassault Aviation has sold 36 Rafale aircraft to India. In compliance with the Indian regulations (Defence Procurement Procedure) and as frequent with such a contract, Dassault Aviation has committed to offsets in India worth 50% of the value of the purchase.

In order to deliver some of these offsets, Dassault Aviation has decided to create a joint-venture. Dassault Aviation has freely chosen to make a partnership with India's Reliance Group. This joint-venture, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL), was created February 10, 2017.

Other partnerships have been signed with other companies such as BTSL, DEFSYS, Kinetic, Mahindra, Maini, SAMTEL,. Other negotiations are ongoing with a hundred-odd other potential partners.

In compliance with French regulations, Chief Operating Officer Loïk Segalen informed, May 11, 2017, the Central Works Council of the creation of the DRAL joint-venture in order to fulfil some of the offsets commitment.

The cornerstone for the DRAL plant in Nagpur (Maharashtra) was laid October 27, 2017. This plant will manufacture parts for Falcon 2000 business jets and, in a second step, parts for Rafale aircraft.

An initial team of Indian managers have been trained for six months to our manufacturing processes in our plant in Biarritz (France). The first Indian skilled workers have also benefited from an intensive training in our manufacturing techniques in France.

The first Falcon 2000 parts will be delivered by end 2018.

*   *   *

About Dassault Aviation:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.


https://www.dassault-aviation.com/en/
Twitter : @Dassault_OnAir

For high-definition photos:
http://mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com/

For high-definition videos:
http://mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com/

*   *   *

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DASSAULT AVIATION
10/10RAFALE CONTRACT FOR INDIA : clarifications by Dassault Aviation
GL
10/10DASSAULT AVIATION : Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins three-day visit t..
AQ
10/09DASSAULT AVIATION : Airworthiness Directives; Dassault Aviation Airplanes
AQ
10/09DASSAULT AVIATION : Airworthiness Directives; Dassault Aviation Model FALCON 200..
AQ
10/03DASSAULT AVIATION : Federal Register Extracts
AQ
10/03DASSAULT AVIATION : Airworthiness Directives; Dassault Aviation Airplanes
AQ
10/01DASSAULT AVIATION : Airworthiness Directives; Dassault Aviation Airplanes
AQ
09/30GOVERNMENT DOES NOT DECIDE PARTNER I : V K Singh on Rafale deal
AQ
09/30DASSAULT AVIATION : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
09/30DASSAULT AVIATION : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Dassault Aviation Future Fighter 
07/20DASSAULT AVIATION's (DUAVF) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
07/20Dassault Aviation reports 1H results 
06/21REUTERS : Canada could make it harder for U.S. to win fighter jet bid 
04/25Airbus, Dassault partner on new fighter project 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 914 M
EBIT 2018 386 M
Net income 2018 572 M
Finance 2018 3 763 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 22,61
P/E ratio 2019 19,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 12 127 M
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 801 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Didier Gondoin General Manager-Technical
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION12.41%13 961
BOEING COMPANY (THE)30.81%221 438
AIRBUS SE23.49%91 601
TEXTRON26.70%17 471
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 068
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.60%3 671
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.