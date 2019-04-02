Log in
Dassault Systemes : Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer CLAAS Adopts Platform Approach with Dassault Systèmes ...

0
04/02/2019 | 01:12am EDT

Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer CLAAS Adopts Platform Approach with Dassault Systèmes to Build Intelligent, Energy Efficient Machines

CLAAS completes worldwide rollout of 3DEXPERIENCE platform for all engineering and manufacturing sites

More than 700 users at CLAAS now rely on a single digital engineering platform to collaborate and innovate

Multiple industry solution experiences in use, including "Concurrent Equipment Engineering," "Ready to Make," and "Keep Them Running"

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY,France - April 2, 2019 - Dassault Systèmes(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announced today that one of the world's leading agricultural equipment manufacturers, Harsewinkel, Germany-basedCLAAS, has completed a company-wide rollout of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Already using solutions from Dassault Systèmes, CLAAS decided to migrate all solutions and data to this business experience platform as part of its digital transformation strategy.

Connecting departments and systems is no longer enough to achieve the fast-paced innovation the industrial equipment market demands. Market leaders are adopting a single digital platform so that all disciplines can collaborate in real time throughout the product lifecycle, identifying and resolving issues, and involving customers and suppliers in creating the final experience.

Recognizing this, CLAAS has adopted a single digital platform for all disciplines, providing rapid access to the company's extensive knowledge and know-how and facilitating high-visibility collaboration to enable intelligent innovation. CLAAS will use Dassault Systèmes' "Single Source for Speed," "Concurrent Equipment Engineering," "Ready to Make" and "Keep Them Running" industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

"Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform is our strategic platform for everything we do in engineering and digitalization - from ideation to production and service," said Nico Michels, head of digital product engineering, CLAAS. "Product information is the same for everyone, giving everybody access to the integrated solution with the most recent designs, which we only need to maintain once since there is no duplication of information."

"The global agricultural equipment market is changing fast, incorporating IoT at an incredible rate, and creating even more intelligent machines," said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "To achieve that type of innovation, companies must operate efficiently in this era of dynamic change and behave as a unified whole, an intelligent, connected enterprise. This is what the 3DEXPERIENCE platform brings to CLAAS."

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: Agricultural equipment manufacturer CLAAS implements #3DEXPERIENCE @Dassault3DS to build intelligent, energy efficient machines

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the industrial equipment industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/industrial-equipment

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33

(0)1

61 62 87 73

North America

Suzanne MORAN

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

+1 (781)

810 3774

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33

(0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86

10 6536 2288

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

+91

124 457 7111

Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81

3 4321 3841

Korea

Hyunkyung CHAE

hyunkyung.chae@3ds.com

+82

2 3271 6653

AP South

Magdalene TAN

magdalene.tan.contractor@3ds.com

+65

9487 1206

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 05:11:14 UTC
