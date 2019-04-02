Dassault Systemes : Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer CLAAS Adopts Platform Approach with Dassault Systèmes ...

Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer CLAAS Adopts Platform Approach with Dassault Systèmes to Build Intelligent, Energy Efficient Machines

∙CLAAS completes worldwide rollout of 3DEXPERIENCE platform for all engineering and manufacturing sites

∙More than 700 users at CLAAS now rely on a single digital engineering platform to collaborate and innovate

∙Multiple industry solution experiences in use, including "Concurrent Equipment Engineering," "Ready to Make," and "Keep Them Running"

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY,France - April 2, 2019 - Dassault Systèmes(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announced today that one of the world's leading agricultural equipment manufacturers, Harsewinkel, Germany-basedCLAAS, has completed a company-wide rollout of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Already using solutions from Dassault Systèmes, CLAAS decided to migrate all solutions and data to this business experience platform as part of its digital transformation strategy.

Connecting departments and systems is no longer enough to achieve the fast-paced innovation the industrial equipment market demands. Market leaders are adopting a single digital platform so that all disciplines can collaborate in real time throughout the product lifecycle, identifying and resolving issues, and involving customers and suppliers in creating the final experience.

Recognizing this, CLAAS has adopted a single digital platform for all disciplines, providing rapid access to the company's extensive knowledge and know-how and facilitating high-visibility collaboration to enable intelligent innovation. CLAAS will use Dassault Systèmes' "Single Source for Speed," "Concurrent Equipment Engineering," "Ready to Make" and "Keep Them Running" industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

"Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform is our strategic platform for everything we do in engineering and digitalization - from ideation to production and service," said Nico Michels, head of digital product engineering, CLAAS. "Product information is the same for everyone, giving everybody access to the integrated solution with the most recent designs, which we only need to maintain once since there is no duplication of information."

"The global agricultural equipment market is changing fast, incorporating IoT at an incredible rate, and creating even more intelligent machines," said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "To achieve that type of innovation, companies must operate efficiently in this era of dynamic change and behave as a unified whole, an intelligent, connected enterprise. This is what the 3DEXPERIENCE platform brings to CLAAS."