DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

(DSY)
Dassault Systèmes: Availability of Dassault Systèmes' 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

07/25/2019

Availability of Dassault Systèmes’ 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

(IFRS Half-Year Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements)

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France – July 25, 2019 Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions announces the availability to the public and the filing of its 2019 Half-Year Financial Report with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements included in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

This Half-Year Financial Report is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/periodic-information.

Hard Copies of the Half-Year Financial Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay cedex, France.

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Contact:

Dassault Systèmes/Investors Relations:
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+ 33 1 61 62 69 24
investors@3ds.com

