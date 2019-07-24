Log in
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

(DSY)
Dassault Systèmes: Dassault Aviation Advances its Next Generation Enterprise Platform: 3DEXPERIENCE for All Programs

0
07/24/2019

Dassault Aviation Advances its Next Generation Enterprise Platform: 3DEXPERIENCE for All Programs

  • Dassault Aviation will rely on six Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences to integrate business processes, improve performance and reduce costs
  • Deployment marks next step in Dassault Aviation’s digital transformation plan through a platform approach, launched in 2018
  • Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform will power artificial intelligence-based application for intelligent enterprise services

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France July 24, 2019 Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that Dassault Aviation is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to design, develop and produce, as well as manage its value chain for all programs including a new one to continuously innovate and expand the existing Falcon range of business jets.  The company can fully control aircraft development, better integrate business processes, improve performance and reduce costs with a platform approach. 

Dassault Aviation will rely on the “Winning Concept,” “Program Excellence,” “Co-Design to Target,” Ready for Rate,” “Build to Operate” and “Keep Them Operating” industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.  The 3DEXPERIENCE platform incorporates 3D design, analysis, simulation and intelligence applications in a single digital environment that facilitates access to data for all Dassault Aviation departments, from preliminary concept to maintenance.  Its teams can reuse knowledge and capitalize on know-how and best practices, as well as more easily collaborate internally and with a global supply chain of hundreds of industrial partners and subcontractors.

This marks the next step in Dassault Aviation’s digital transformation with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which was launched in 2018 to further optimize the company’s operations in terms of product and service cycles, quality and costs. 

“As we move forward with our digital transformation, we are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop a digital, multi-program approach with easy access to data, especially for program management, procurement and quality processes,” said Jean Sass, Chief Digital Officer, Dassault Aviation.  “All of our industrial partners will work in collaboration with their customers on one digital platform.  Ultimately, this will enable us to provide our customers with new, innovative flying experiences.”

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform represents a holistic approach to innovation,” said David Ziegler, Vice President Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes.  “It equips Dassault Aviation with integrated technologies and capabilities to connect all the dots from concept to operations, bring real-world data into the virtual world for analysis and action, build powerful, dynamic value networks of suppliers, and coordinate knowledge, know-how and processes to build their future aircraft.”

Dassault Aviation’s Falcon range of aircraft has been one of the market leaders in the wide cabin, long range aircraft segment for 50 years.  More than 2,100 Falcons are in service in 90 countries.  The next generation Falcon aircraft will build upon the hallmarks of the existing range:  low fuel consumption levels, low CO2 emissions, comfort and distance features that address a wide range of travel needs.

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations.  Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported.  Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world.  The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.  For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France        Arnaud MALHERBE                      arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com                +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73
North America                Suzanne MORAN                         suzanne.moran@3ds.com                    +1 (781) 810 3774
EMEAR                             Virginie BLINDENBERG                virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com           +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21
China                                Grace MU                                      grace.mu@3ds.com                              +86 10 6536 2288
India                                 Santanu BHATTACHARYA           santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com         +91 124 457 7111
Japan                                Yukiko SATO                                 yukiko.sato@3ds.com                           +81 3 4321 3841
Korea                               Hyunkyung CHAE                         hyunkyung.chae@3ds.com                  +82 2 3271 6653
AP South                          Magdalene TAN                           magdalene.tan@3ds.com                     +65 9487 1206

