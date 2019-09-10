Dassault Systèmes: Dassault Systèmes successfully prices 3.65 billion bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE

Dassault Systèmes successfully prices €3.65 billion bonds

PARIS, France – September 10th, 2019 – Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announces that it has successfully priced its inaugural senior unsecured Eurobonds in four tranches for a total of €3.65 billion.

This bond issue has the following maturities: 3 years and 5 years, which carry zero coupons and 7-year and 10-year tranches priced at 0.19% and 0.44% respectively. The resulting average borrowing rate is 0.16% for a bond issue with an average term of about 7 years.

The proceeds of the issue of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the financing in part of the acquisition of Medidata Solutions Inc and the refinancing at excellent conditions of a 650 million euro bank loan that was to mature in 2022.

The bonds are rated A- / Stable by S&P Global Ratings. The settlement date will be on September 16th 2019.

Pascal Daloz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Strategy Officer of Dassault Systèmes: “This inaugural €3.65 billion bond issuance received a very strong interest and was largely oversubscribed. This bond offer finalizes the long-term financing of the acquisition of Medidata Solutions and creates a balanced maturity debt profile at very attractive conditions. Looking forward, we now have access to the public debt markets, an important addition to our financing alternatives for the expansion of Dassault Systèmes.”

Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, MUFG and Société Générale CIB acted as Joint Global Coordinators.

BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, ING and Santander acted as Joint Bookrunners.

