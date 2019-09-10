Log in
Dassault Systèmes: Dassault Systèmes successfully prices 3.65 billion bonds

09/10/2019 | 01:31am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE

 

Dassault Systèmes successfully prices €3.65 billion bonds

PARIS, France September 10th, 2019 – Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announces that it has successfully priced its inaugural senior unsecured Eurobonds in four tranches for a total of €3.65 billion.

This bond issue has the following maturities: 3 years and 5 years, which carry zero coupons and 7-year and 10-year tranches priced at 0.19% and 0.44% respectively. The resulting average borrowing rate is 0.16% for a bond issue with an average term of about 7 years.

The proceeds of the issue of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the financing in part of the acquisition of Medidata Solutions Inc and the refinancing at excellent conditions of a 650 million euro bank loan that was to mature in 2022.

The bonds are rated A- / Stable by S&P Global Ratings. The settlement date will be on September 16th 2019.

Pascal Daloz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Strategy Officer of Dassault Systèmes: “This inaugural €3.65 billion bond issuance received a very strong interest and was largely oversubscribed. This bond offer finalizes the long-term financing of the acquisition of Medidata Solutions and creates a balanced maturity debt profile at very attractive conditions. Looking forward, we now have access to the public debt markets, an important addition to our financing alternatives for the expansion of Dassault Systèmes.”

Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, MUFG and Société Générale CIB acted as Joint Global Coordinators.

BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, ING and Santander acted as Joint Bookrunners.

Investor Calendar

Third-quarter 2019 earnings report:               October 24, 2019

Fourth-quarter 2019 earnings report:            February 6, 2020

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Dassault Systèmes does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Contact:

Contact: Dassault Systèmes/Investors Relations:
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+ 33 1 61 62 69 24
investors@3ds.com

 

 

 

