Dassault Systèmes : Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

07/17/2019 | 11:56am EDT

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between
Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France – July 17, 2019 Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces, as per as its liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and its update of June 18, 2019, that the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2019:

  • 63,593 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and
  • €17,383,009.50 in cash.

It is reminded that:

  1. at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract on January 7, 2015, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
  • 0 Dassault Systèmes stocks;
  • €10,000,000 in cash.
     
  • Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.
     
  • Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.
     
  • At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
  • 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
  • €17,496,140.38 in cash.

From January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 4,837 purchases;
  • 6,006 sales.

             
During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

  • 734,151 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €93,824,790.89 purchases;
  • 810,981 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €102,979,219.65 sales.

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported.  Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Contacts:
Dassault Systèmes
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 6162 6924

 

