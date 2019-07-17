Dassault Systèmes : Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between

Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France – July 17, 2019 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces, as per as its liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and its update of June 18, 2019, that the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2019:

63,593 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and

€17,383,009.50 in cash.

It is reminded that:

at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract on January 7, 2015, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

0 Dassault Systèmes stocks;

€10,000,000 in cash.



Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.



Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.



At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€17,496,140.38 in cash.

From January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 the following transactions have been carried out:

4,837 purchases;

6,006 sales.



During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

734,151 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €93,824,790.89 purchases;

810,981 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €102,979,219.65 sales.

