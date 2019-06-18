Dassault Systemes : Systèmes Continues to Demonstrate Its Commitment to Life Sciences for Patient ...

Dassault Systèmes Continues to Demonstrate Its Commitment to Life Sciences for Patient Experience by Investing in BioSerenity

BioSerenity, developer of solutions dedicated to personalized patient continuous care, raises €65 million, including €50 million in Series B equity financing led by Dassault Systèmes

Investment will allow BioSerenity to accelerate the development of sensor- equipped wearables and associated telehealth solutions in the fields of cardiology, neurology and sleep disorders

Automatic collection of clinical data made directly available to physicians, associated with online tools to diagnose and monitor chronic pathologies, represents a major advance for affordable telemedicine

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY,France - June 18, 2019 - Dassault Systèmes(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced its participation as lead investor in a €65 million Series B financing for BioSerenity, a startup developing a comprehensive and efficient health solution involving textiles equipped with sensors and online telehealth services to diagnose and monitor chronic pathologies. Three of the startup's existing investors, BPI, Idinvest and LBO, also participated in the round. Dassault Systèmes will retain a seat on BioSerenity's board of directors.

The funds will be used to further develop BioSerenity's solutions beyond their initial focus on cardiovascular, neurology and sleep disorders, to grow its business internationally, and to develop new solutions for telemedicine.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, BioSerenity - which has been part of the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab- is developing wearable medical devices and digital point-of-care solutions that leverage textile innovation and artificial intelligence, as well as electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO), internet of things and cloud technologies.

The startup provides hospitals and healthcare professionals with a portfolio of fully-operated care services. BioSerenity also provides pharmaceutical companies with turnkey solutions for companion diagnostics. This full-stack approach helps hospitals run acts less expensively and more efficiently, helps patients receive the right diagnosis faster, and helps treatment development and delivery with the collection of clinical and real-world data.

"Healthcare industry growth will be led by connected medical devices offering possibilities to collect patient data in a cost-effective, continuous way that ensures patient adherence and comfort, and helps the medical community diagnose and treat conditions early on, paving the way