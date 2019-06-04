Dassault Systemes : Systèmes and Chinese GIS Software Leader SuperMap Partner to Drive New Approach ...

Dassault Systèmes and Chinese GIS Software Leader

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY,France - June 4, 2019 - Dassault Systèmes(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and SuperMap Software Co. Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange 300036), a leading geographic information system (GIS) software and services company, today announced their intent to jointly engage on platform-driven projects for construction, cities and territories in global markets by combining their respective expertise and creating new guidelines for information exchange in these domains.

Under the terms of this memorandum of understanding, the two industry leaders plan to leverage Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, and SuperMap's GIS software and application platform to define new experiences for customers. They aim to promote the use of big data and artificial intelligence for smart operations and collaborative innovation to transform construction, cities and territories in global markets, starting with China, one of the world's largest adopters of building information modeling (BIM).

In addition to this co-engagement, the companies plan to improve the exchange of their respective GIS and PLM publication data. The integration of 3DEXPERIENCity solutions powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for modeling and simulating construction, cities and territories with SuperMap's unparalleled land mapping technologies will offer game-changing BIM innovation to model and simulate experiences for efficient decision-making during the entire lifecycle of buildings, railway networks, roads, highways, mobility hubs and other infrastructure.

"Our alliance with SuperMap will demonstrate the best solution in the industry to our prospects as well as our common customers. This will help create a digital twin experience of cities, railways, territories and other projects under development," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Field Marketing, Global Affairs, Dassault Systèmes. "But this is only the beginning. As we increase our footprint in this domain, this alliance has the potential to address multiple cities and territories in China and globally. Smart city initiatives and large transportation infrastructure projects around the world offer the potential to anticipate and plan for