Dassault Systemes : Systèmes reports strong 3DEXPERIENCE-driven growth with Fourth Quarter total ...

Dassault Systèmes Reports Strong 3DEXPERIENCE-driven Growth with Fourth Quarter Total Revenue up 13% and Software Revenue up 11% at constant currency

VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - February 6, 2019 - Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), announces IFRS unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. These results were reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors on February 5, 2019. The Company adopted IFRS 15 as of January 1, 2018. This press release includes 2018 fourth quarter and twelve-month financial results under IFRS 15 as well as under the prior IAS 18 standard and includes a summary explanation of the major differences for the Company. In addition, this press release also includes financial information on a non-IFRS basis (both IFRS 15 and IAS 18) with reconciliations included in the Appendix to this communication.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights and Financial Summary (Unaudited, with references to IAS 18 data, all revenue growth at constant currency (exfx))

 On an organic basis, Q4 total revenue up 10%, software revenue up 8%, license and other software revenue up 11% and services revenue up 26% (IAS 18 exfx)

 Non-IFRS IAS 18 EPS up 24% to €1.10 in Q4 & 16% to €3.11 in FY, above DS objectives

 Cash flow from operations up 21% to €899 million in 2018

 3DEXPERIENCE software revenue up 24% in FY (IAS 18 exfx)

 Asia and Europe lead Q4 and FY, with notable strength in Japan, China and Western Europe

 Airbus selects the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for its Global Enterprise Digital Transformation Program

 Initiating 2019 non-IFRS Financial Objectives under IFRS 15: non-IFRS total revenue growth of 10-11% at constant currency; non-IFRS EPS growth of 7-9% to €3.35 to €3.40 (up 9-11% at constant currency)

IFRS under IAS18 Q4 2018 Change Change in cc* 1,040.8 14% 13% 909.7 12% 11% 27.2% -3.6pts 0.78 -1%

IFRS under IAS18 YTD 2018 Change Change in cc* 3,474.3 8% 10% 3,078.7 7% 10% 22.0% -0.6pts 2.18 8%

Bernard Charlès, Dassault Systèmes' Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "2018 was a remarkable year, with a record level of large 3DEXPERIENCE transactions including important decisions within our core industries of aerospace, automotive and industrial equipment. We significantly strengthened our market offer for the Fashion Industry with Centric PLM, for cyber systems with No Magic and for Manufacturing ERP for the mainstreammarket with IQMS. We finished the year reaching a new milestone, our first 1 billion-euro revenue quarter, driving revenue and earnings up double-digits for 2018.

"This confirms our position as a catalyst and enabler of today's global Industry Renaissance, bringing new ways, both real and virtual, of imagining, inventing, learning, producing and selling. With the help of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, new categories of companies can emerge and create new categories of sustainable solutions involving new categories of consumers.

"We now count multiple global leaders across many of our industries choosing the

3DEXPERIENCE platform. We are pleased to announce that Airbus has selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for its global digital enterprise transformation program and ultimately to create the European aerospace industry of tomorrow."

Fourth Quarter Financial Summary

(Unaudited)

IFRS under IAS18 Non-IFRS under Non-IFRS under IAS18 Q4 2018 Change Change in cc* IFRS15 Q4 2018 Change Change in cc* 1,040.8 14% 13% 1,030.6 1,044.9 14% 13% 909.7 12% 11% 898.3 912.6 12% 11% 131.2 33% 32% 132.3 132.3 34% 33% 27.2% -3.6pts 36.5% 37.4% -1.2pts 0.78 -1% 1.06 1.10 24% 24%

Fourth Quarter 2018 versus 2017 Financial Comparisons on an IAS 18 Basis

("IAS 18 IFRS and IAS 18 non-IFRS")

 On an IAS 18 basis and in constant currencies: Total revenue increased 13% (IFRS and non-IFRS). Acquisitions contributed 3 percentage points to the revenue growth rate.

 On an IAS 18 basis and in constant currencies: Software revenue increased 11% (IFRS and non-IFRS). Licenses and other software revenue increased 13% (IFRS and non-IFRS). Non-IFRS recurring revenue, comprised of subscription and support revenue, increased 10%. On an organic basis, non-IFRS software revenue increased 8% with licenses and other software growth of 11%, subscription growth of 9% and support growth of 6%.

 On an IAS 18 basis and in constant currencies: Asia non-IFRS software revenue increased 19% on broad-based growth across all of Asia including Japan and China, its two largest geographies. Europe non-IFRS software revenue increased 12%, driven by significantly higher results in Western Europe and broad strength in direct sales with records set in large deal transactions. Americas non-IFRS software revenue increased 4% on mixed results by sales channels. High Growth Countries non-IFRS software revenue rose 18%.

 3DEXPERIENCE software revenue was up 33% at constant currency on an IAS 18 basis and represented 30% of related software revenue, compared to 25% in 2017, led by large 3DEXPERIENCE transactions in Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Mobility, Industrial Equipment and Energy, Process & Utilities and higher activity generally.

 On an IAS 18 basis and in constant currencies: Services revenue increased 32% (IFRS) and 33% (Non-IFRS) led by 3DEXPERIENCE deployment activities, contribution from acquisitions and catch-up from prior quarters on certain brands.

 On an IAS 18 basis: IFRS operating income increased 1%. Non-IFRS operating income increased 11% to €390.8 million. The non-IFRS operating margin was 37.4%, coming in ahead of the Company's objectives on stronger revenue results. In comparison to the year-ago period, the non-IFRS operating margin decreased 120 basis points reflecting dilution from acquisitions.

 In the 2018 fourth quarter, IAS 18 IFRS and non-IFRS effective tax rates were 30.4% and 27.5%, respectively. In the 2017 fourth quarter, the IAS 18 IFRS and non-IFRS effective tax rate was 27.4% and 34.4%, respectively, with the IFRS tax rate benefiting from a deferred tax re-measurement following the enactment of the U.S Tax Reform Act while on a non-IFRS basis, the Company excluded this one-time tax benefit.

 On an IAS 18 basis: IFRS diluted net income per share decreased 1%. Non-IFRS diluted net income per share increased 24%, both as reported and in constant currency.

Twelve Months Financial Summary

(Unaudited)

In millions of Euros, except per share data IFRS under IFRS15 IFRS under IAS18 YTD 2018 Change Change in cc* YTD 2018 Total Revenue 3,477.4 3,474.3 8% 10% YTD 2018 Software Revenue 3,081.8 3,078.7 7% 10% YTD 2018 Services Revenue 395.6 395.6 10% 13% YTD 2018 Operating Margin 22.1% 22.0% -0.6pts YTD 2018 EPS 2.18 2.18 8%

Non-IFRS under IFRS15

3,491.1

3,093.9

397.2

31.9%

3.12

Non-IFRS under IAS18 YTD 2018 Change Change in cc* 3,488.0 8% 10% 3,090.8 7% 10% 397.2 11% 14% 31.8% -0.2pts 3.11 16% 20%

Total Software Revenue in IFRS under Non-IFRS under millions of Euros IFRS15 IFRS15 Americas 864.7 872.4 Europe 1,340.3 1,342.8 Asia 876.8 878.6 *In constant currencies

IFRS under IAS18 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change in cc* 874.0 855.4 7% 1,329.5 1,233.5 9% 875.2 780.4 16%

Non-IFRS under IAS18 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change in cc* 881.7 860.1 7% 1,332.0 1,241.5 8% 877.1 781.6 16%

Twelve Months 2018 versus 2017 Financial Comparisons on an IAS 18 Basis

("IAS 18 IFRS and IAS 18 non-IFRS")

 The Company implemented IFRS 15 effective as of January 1, 2018. While the implementation resulted in some quarterly variation compared to under IAS 18, the prior standard, it did not have a material impact on overall 2018 financial results. Specifically, for the full year 2018 total revenue and software revenue were both €3.1 million (IFRS and

non-IFRS) higher under IFRS 15 with no difference in earnings per share compared to IAS 18 on an IFRS basis and a 1 cent difference on a non-IFRS basis.

 On an IAS 18 basis and in constant currencies, total revenue increased 10% (IFRS and non-IFRS) with acquisitions contributing three points to the total revenue growth.

 On an IAS 18 basis and in constant currencies: Total software revenue increased 10% (IFRS and non-IFRS) with double-digit growth for SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, SIMULIA and DELMIA and 4% growth for CATIA. Licenses and other software revenue increased 11% (IFRS and non-IFRS). Non-IFRS recurring revenue increased 9% in total, with double-digit subscription revenue growth including acquisitions and continued high support renewal rates on a global basis. On an organic basis excluding acquisitions, total software increased 7% with licenses and other software revenue higher by 9% and recurring software revenue up 6%.

 From an industry perspective and in constant currencies: IAS 18 non-IFRS software revenue increased double-digits in Transportation & Mobility, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Equipment, Marine & Offshore, Consumer Goods-Retail, Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Natural Resources and Business Services.

 On a regional and IAS 18 basis: Asia non-IFRS software revenue increased 16% with double-digit software growth across all geographies. In Europe non-IFRS software revenue increased 8%, led by significantly higher license growth in Western Europe and strong recurring software revenue results generally. In the Americas, non-IFRS software revenue increased 7% reflecting the contribution from new acquisitions, strong growth in subscription revenue and continued strengthening in Latin America. High Growth Countries non-IFRS software revenue increased 18% and represented about 18% of total software revenue. (All growth rates are in constant currencies.)

 3DEXPERIENCE non-IFRS IAS 18 software revenue increased 24% at constant currency in 2018 and represented approximately 25% of related software revenue, up 4 percentage points from 21% in 2017.

 On an IAS 18 basis, IFRS services revenue increased 13% and non-IFRS 14% in constant currencies, principally reflecting strong growth in 3DEXPERIENCE related services activities and the contribution from acquisitions. The non-IFRS services gross margin was 12.9% for 2018 compared to 12.7% in the prior year.

 IAS 18 IFRS operating income increased 5%. IAS 18 non-IFRS operating income increased 7% as reported and 10% at constant currency and totaled €1.11 billion. On an IAS 18 non-IFRS basis, the operating margin was 31.8%, compared to 32% in 2017. The Company improved its underlying organic operating margin by about 70 basis points, largely absorbing acquisition dilution of about 80 basis points. Currency had a negative impact of about 10 basis points.

 On an IAS 18 basis, and principally reflecting the US tax law changes enacted in 2017, the 2018 IFRS effective tax rate decreased to 28.0% compared to 30.8% in 2017 and the non-IFRS effective tax rate decreased to 28.2% from 33.2%.

 IAS 18 non-IFRS financial revenue, net totaled €16.3 million, compared to €1.7 million in 2017 with an increase in financial net income of €11.2 million and a €2.7 million lower impact from foreign currency exchange losses.

 IAS 18 IFRS diluted net income per share increased 8%. IAS 18 non-IFRS diluted net income per share totaled €3.11, up 16% as reported and 20% at constant currency.

Business Outlook

(In the discussion below 2018 figures on an IAS 18, non-IFRS basis, with revenue growth rates in constant currencies while 2019 figures are on an IFRS 15 and IFRS 16, non-IFRS basis)

Pascal Daloz, Dassault Systèmes' Executive Vice President, CFO and Corporate Strategy Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter came in at or above the high end of our objectives driven by 3DEXPERIENCE. On an organic basis, we had strong results across the board in the quarter with total revenue up 10%, software revenue up 8%, licenses and other software revenue growth of 11% and services revenue up 26%. On a regional basis, the quarter was led by Asia, with broad-based growth and notable strength in China and Japan, and by Europe.

"Looking at the year, we delivered on all our financial objectives with total revenue and software revenue up 10%, license and other software revenue up 11%, organic operating margin expansion of 70 basis points absorbing almost all acquisition dilution, earnings per share up 16%, or 20% at constant currency, and cash flow from operations up 21% to €899 million.

"For 2019, we are targeting non-IFRS total revenue growth of about 10% to 11% in constant currencies and earnings per share growth of about 7% to 9% reaching €3.35 to €3.40, consistent with our expectations shared at our 2018 Capital Markets Day. We expect further progressive improvement of our organic software revenue growth, driven by recurring revenue representing 70% of our total software.

"In summary, the strategic drivers for sustainable growth we articulated at our Capital Markets Day last June, demonstrated good traction during 2018.

 Our platform strategy well addresses customer requirements to achieve true end to end digital continuity in their business and drove our 3DEXPERIENCE software higher by 24% this past year.

 With our industry solution approach, eight of our industries achieved double-digit software growth - including all of our core verticals.

 Our local focus helped drive geographic diversification and extend our overall market leadership around the globe reflected in software revenue growth of 18% for High Growth Countries.

 Finally, extension of our addressable market to $33 billion, as we expand our offer to bring the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to small and mid-sized companies.

Altogether we believe these drivers position us well for 2019, representing the completion of our current five-year plan and the start of our 2023 plan targeting €6.00 non IFRS EPS."

The Company's first quarter and full year 2019 financial objectives presented below are given on an IFRS 15 and IFRS 16, non-IFRS basis: