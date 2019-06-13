Dassault Systèmes at the International Paris Air Show: Reinventing the Sky with the Virtual World

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY,France - June 13, 2019 - Dassault Systèmes(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will showcase the digital solutions that are enabling smaller aerospace innovators and new market entrants reinventing aircraft and spacecraft to offer new experiences in long-haul travel, urban commuting, last-mile delivery and space exploration, at the International Paris Air ShowJune 17-23, 2019.

From unmanned aerial vehicles to supersonic airliners and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, new air mobility concepts integrating electric propulsion, new composite materials, artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing are being developed by both traditional industry leaders and new disrupters. As systems become more complex to design, build and deliver, Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers innovators new ways to conceptualize, design, manufacture, test, certify and operate that accelerate their programs and enable them to be first to market with a prototype.

At Dassault Systèmes' booth D170 in hall 2B, an experiential area will show how original equipment manufacturers, startups, and other small and midsized enterprises can use the company's aerospace and defense industry solution experiencesbased on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to implement digital continuity, and manage growing complexity and customer and supply chain networks, design for manufacturing, and deliver high performance operations.

Among the booth's mobility experiences, a virtual air taxi will illustrate with augmented reality the use of the virtual world to create real-world vehicles through a vibrant, interactive cockpit interior, simulated airframe body flow, and a virtual vertical take-off - alongside a physical air taxi model.

Since 1981, Dassault Systèmes' solutions have enabled the aerospace and defense industry to create trailblazing firsts that have shaped the future of flight: from the pioneering digital design of an entire commercial aircraft, to record-breakingsolar-powered aviation, to new categories of air mobility systems shaking up traditional industry dynamics. Throughout the week, the company's ongoing role in nurturing next generation concepts will also be demonstrated by three projects from its 3DEXPERIENCE Labfeatured in the event's Paris Air Lab, a 3,000 m² area in the Concorde hall dedicated to aerospace innovation and its link to the energy, digital technology and artificial intelligence fields.