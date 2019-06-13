Log in
Dassault Systèmes at the International Paris Air Show: Reinventing the Sky with the ...

0
06/13/2019 | 01:09am EDT

Dassault Systèmes at the International Paris Air Show: Reinventing the Sky with the Virtual World

  • Dassault Systèmes' 38-year legacy of working with the world's pioneering aerospace and defense companies is at the center of the industry's transformation
  • Company's booth will feature experiential area illustrating how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers new ways to accelerate a program and be first to market
  • 3DEXPERIENCE Lab projects Open Codex, XSun, Zero 2 Infinity will be showcased in the event's "Paris Air Lab" dedicated to aerospace innovation

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY,France - June 13, 2019 - Dassault Systèmes(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will showcase the digital solutions that are enabling smaller aerospace innovators and new market entrants reinventing aircraft and spacecraft to offer new experiences in long-haul travel, urban commuting, last-mile delivery and space exploration, at the International Paris Air ShowJune 17-23, 2019.

From unmanned aerial vehicles to supersonic airliners and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, new air mobility concepts integrating electric propulsion, new composite materials, artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing are being developed by both traditional industry leaders and new disrupters. As systems become more complex to design, build and deliver, Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers innovators new ways to conceptualize, design, manufacture, test, certify and operate that accelerate their programs and enable them to be first to market with a prototype.

At Dassault Systèmes' booth D170 in hall 2B, an experiential area will show how original equipment manufacturers, startups, and other small and midsized enterprises can use the company's aerospace and defense industry solution experiencesbased on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to implement digital continuity, and manage growing complexity and customer and supply chain networks, design for manufacturing, and deliver high performance operations.

Among the booth's mobility experiences, a virtual air taxi will illustrate with augmented reality the use of the virtual world to create real-world vehicles through a vibrant, interactive cockpit interior, simulated airframe body flow, and a virtual vertical take-off - alongside a physical air taxi model.

Since 1981, Dassault Systèmes' solutions have enabled the aerospace and defense industry to create trailblazing firsts that have shaped the future of flight: from the pioneering digital design of an entire commercial aircraft, to record-breakingsolar-powered aviation, to new categories of air mobility systems shaking up traditional industry dynamics. Throughout the week, the company's ongoing role in nurturing next generation concepts will also be demonstrated by three projects from its 3DEXPERIENCE Labfeatured in the event's Paris Air Lab, a 3,000 m² area in the Concorde hall dedicated to aerospace innovation and its link to the energy, digital technology and artificial intelligence fields.

The projects include startups XSun, which is designing new types of solar long-range UAVs, and Zero 2 Infinity, which is building a low cost, environmentally friendly and service-oriented launcher for small satellites; as well as the open innovation project Open Codex, which aims to digitally reconstruct inventions by Leonardo da Vinci and transform them into 3D experiences.

"Aerospace and defense companies seek to reinvent the sky as current programs ramp up in delivery and an unprecedented amount of new aircraft programs are being defined," said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Our customers want to fundamentally change the way they work while benefiting from new ways of designing, manufacturing and maintaining air vehicles. At the center of this change is the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, and Dassault Systèmes' 38-year legacy of working with the world's aerospace and defense companies of all sizes."

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: .@Dassault3DSat the @parisairshow to show how #aerospace innovators are reinventing the sky with the virtual world #3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

For more information about Dassault Systèmes at the International Paris Air Show: https://events.3ds.com/paris-air-show-2019

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the aerospace & defense industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/aerospace-defense

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 05:08:07 UTC
