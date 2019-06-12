Log in
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

(DSY)
Dassault Systemes : to buy Medidata Solutions in $5.8 billion deal

06/12/2019 | 01:36am EDT
Dassault Systemes CEO Bernard Charles attends the Reuters Global Technology Summit in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French technology company Dassault Systemes said it had agreed to buy Medidata Solutions, a U.S. software company dealing in the sphere of clinical trials, in a deal worth $5.8 billion on an enterprise value basis.

Dassault Systemes said it was offering $92.25 per share for Medidata, a slight discount to Medidata Solutions' closing price of $94.75 on June 11. Medidata has a stock market capitalization of around $5.9 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Dassault Systemes added that the takeover would strengthen its position in the life sciences field.

"Medidata's leading position in clinical trials complements our life sciences solutions on the 3DEXPERIENCE collaborative platform," said Dassault Systemes CEO Bernard Charles.

Dassault Systemes has been on the takeover trail of late, and its acquisition of Medidata follows earlier takeovers of other software companies such as Trace Software and Argosim.

Medidata had 2018 revenue of $636 million, and Dassault Systemes expects to close the acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2019.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES 0.66% 136.45 Real-time Quote.31.58%
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC 4.37% 94.76 Delayed Quote.40.54%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 922 M
EBIT 2019 1 250 M
Net income 2019 723 M
Finance 2019 2 239 M
Yield 2019 0,54%
P/E ratio 2019 48,37
P/E ratio 2020 42,84
EV / Sales 2019 8,50x
EV / Sales 2020 7,66x
Capitalization 35 587 M
Chart DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Duration : Period :
Dassault Systèmes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 135 €
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Charlès Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Edelstenne Chairman
Bruno Latchague Senior EVP-Global Field American Operations
Pascal Daloz Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Head-Strategy
Dominique Florack President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES31.58%39 497
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES17.88%121 590
ACCENTURE30.04%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.60%113 730
VMWARE, INC.27.67%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.93%67 896
