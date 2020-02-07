Log in
Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020: Bringing Innovators Together to Shape the World of Design

02/07/2020

  • Inaugural event dedicated to designers, engineers, entrepreneurs and business leaders using transformative 3D technologies continues the 20-year SOLIDWORKS World legacy
  • Fuller, richer agenda features 350 technical sessions, 100 partners, customer stories, hackathon, Model Mania
  • Unique gathering includes new demonstrations for SOLIDWORKS users on achieving business innovation with 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020 February 9-12 at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., where 6,000 designers, engineers, makers, entrepreneurs, students and business leaders from all industries can learn, collaborate, innovate and experience the latest 3D technologies driving the Industry Renaissance.

The inaugural 3DEXPERIENCE World builds on the 20-year legacy of Dassault Systèmes’ SOLIDWORKS World events dedicated to the 3D design and engineering community. With a larger selection of learning opportunities, presentations, products, new technologies and experts, attendees can develop and expand their skills to become more inventive, efficient and responsive across the different processes involved in the creation of new experiences that transform how the world thinks, works and lives.

In particular, 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020 will introduce SOLIDWORKS users to new strategies for business innovation through discussions and demonstrations of 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS, Dassault Systèmes’ portfolio of digital applications on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for collaborative design to manufacturing.

Other event highlights include:

  • Keynote presentation from industry thought leader Charles Adler, co-founder and former head of design, Kickstarter.com, Kickstarter.
  • Customers, innovators and partners on the cutting edge of design including Sam Rogers, additive design lead and jet suit pilot, Gravity Industries; Mikael Kajbring, CTO, Awake, makers of the Awake electric surfboard; Mike Schultz, founder of performance prosthetic manufacturer, BioDapt; Matt Carney of the MIT Media Lab Biomechatronics group; and more.
  • More than 350 technical sessions in the form of lecture-style breakouts, hands-on workshops, and expert-led panel discussions on the latest innovations in 3D design, data management, simulation and manufacturing.
  • The 3DEXPERIENCE playground, a dedicated space to discover new technologies, tools and applications from more than 100 partners, experience virtual and augmented reality innovations, participate in hackathon and Model Mania challenges, and see the impact of 3D technology on education and startups.

“We’re continuing the long legacy we’ve built with this community. 3DEXPERIENCE World, like last year’s SOLIDWORKS World, is a unique gathering where 3D enthusiasts can think creatively, network, and be inspired by future technological advances,” said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes. “Past SOLIDWORKS World attendees will still find everything they’ve come to expect each year, but also applications and uses of 3D technology they didn’t expect. First-time attendees will find a large selection of solutions and experts to connect with. We aim to showcase all the possibilities within the vast Dassault Systèmes ecosystem that help our user community to go about their work and successfully achieve their ambitions.”

###

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
