Dassault Systemes : Expects 1Q Revenue Below Guidance

By Olivia Bugault

Dassault Systemes SE said late Wednesday that revenue should grow 14% to 17% at constant currency in its first-quarter, according to preliminary results.

The growth is lower than expected by the French software maker. It means that total revenue would come 2.5% to 5% below the low-end of its guidance, mainly due to lower new licenses revenue and services activity, it said. Dassault initially expected revenue growth at constant currency of at least 20% for the first quarter, it said.

Dassault noted that recurring software revenue, that represented roughly 84% of its software revenue during the quarter, was in line with its initial guidance and drove the growth during the period, notably due to the good performance of recently acquired U.S. firm Medidata.

Dassault said that the preliminary and unaudited non-IFRS financial results in this statement were based on initial assessment and subject to further review.

Dassault will publish its results and give more details on its perspective for the year on April 23, it said.

